Terrace Martin Continues Hinting At Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, & More Artists Dropping Albums Soon

2023 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Terrace Martin attends 2023 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective at Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Terrace Martin is excited for new music from Kendrick Lamar.

Terrace Martin says the West Coast is returning to the top of the hip-hop game soon with Kendrick Lamar, YG, and more artists prepared to release new music. Speaking with fans on Instagram Live, Martin noticed that one user wrote that the region will "return to the Mecca of Hip Hop." Martin added: “We always been the Mecca, bro. We take a little break sometimes. We gotta take breaks to let the other people have a little bit, we back, though.”

From there, he hinted at several upcoming projects he's excited for, including one from Kendrick Lamar that has yet to be announced. “Aye, let me tell y’all the records I’m excited for. I’m excited for YG’s album, I’m excited for Mustard’s album. I’m excited for a lot of people, but there’s two albums, I’m going crazy, I can’t wait ’til they drop,” he said. “Roddy Ricch album and whenever Kendrick drops his album, I’m excited for those two. Those two Compton artists is like, I’m excited. So much sh*t bubbling, you know?”

Terrace Martin Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Musician Terrace Martin performs onstage with Dinner Party during day 2 of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023, in Indio, California.

Martin previously teased working with Roddy Ricch and Kendrick Lamar on new music on X (formerly Twitter), last week. Lamar hasn't provided any details about a new project, but he's been steadily in the studio as of late working on diss tracks for his feud with Drake. In recent months, he teamed up with Metro Boomin and Future for "Like That," while also releasing "Meet The Grahams," "Not Like Us," and more.

Terrace Martin Teases New Kendrick Lamar Album

Check out Martin's full comments from Instagram Live above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Terrace Martin as well as Kendrick Lamar's next album on HotNewHipHop.

