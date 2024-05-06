Terrace Martin Warns Drake's L.A. OVO-Affiliates: "Summer Just Got Hotter"

Terrace Martin shared a warning for any OVO affiliates of Drake based out of Los Angeles on Twitter, over the weekend. Following the release of Kendrick Lamar's diss, “Not Like Us," Martin says the summer has just gotten hotter for any friends of Drake in the rapper's hometown. “Yall in trouble,” he wrote in the since-deleted tweet caught by HipHopDX. “To my OVO folks living in LA. Your summer just got hotter. Stay home with air on or move back to the 6 [dog on leash emoji]. With love Terrace.”

On "Not Like Us," Lamar teamed up with Mustard for a beat on which he labeled Drake a pedophile, accused him of sleeping with Lil Wayne's ex-girl, and much more. Additionally, he called out several members of OVO directly. At one point, he raps: "Say Drake, I hear you like ’em young / You better not ever go to cell block one / To any b*tch that talk to him and they in love / Just make sure you hide your little sister from him."

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Musician Terrace Martin performs onstage with Dinner Party during day 2 of 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023, in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Drake responded to Kendrick Lamar's accusations on the track, "The Heart Part 6," on Sunday night. He vehemently denied the pedophile claims on several bars, rapping at one point: "Only f*ckin' with Whitneys, not Millie Bobby Browns, I'd never look twice at no teenager." He also remarks: "This Epstein angle was the shit I expected / TikTok videos you collected and dissected."

When Drake shared "The Heart Part 6," he teased that already he knew about the imminent dropping of another song from Lamar. However, Sunday night came and went with no new track from the rapper. Be on the lookout for further updates on Terrace Martin on HotNewHipHop.

