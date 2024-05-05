Kendrick Lamar Unloads On Drake In "Not Like Us" Diss Track With Pedophile Accusations: Listen

Kendrick Lamar went back at Drake again on Saturday with a second straight diss track in under 24 hours. On his latest song, "Not Like Us," Lamar teams up with DJ Mustard to call out several members of Drake's OVO imprint while also labeling the Toronto rapper himself a "pedophile." The night before Drake had dropped, "Family Matters," which prompted an immediate response from Lamar in the form of "Meet The Grahams."

In one of the more ear-catching moments from the newest song, Lamar raps: "They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs / And Party at the party, playin' with his nose now / And Baka got a weird case, why is he around? / Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles."

Kendrick Lamar Goes Back To Back On Drake

When Lamar uploaded the song on YouTube, fans were shocked by the prolific output of diss tracks in the comments section. "This isn’t even beef anymore it’s just pure hatred," one top comment reads. "3 diss tracks in 48 hours is crazy." Another wrote: "Kendrick you were made for this my brother. Truly gifted! Blessings!!!" Fans aren't the only ones impressed with the recent tracks. Rick Ross compared Lamar to Andre 3000 following the release of "Meet The Grahams," which he says is the closest there is to the Outkast rapper being in a rap battle.

Lamar kicked off the feud with Drake following the release of his appearance on Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That," earlier this year. In the weeks that followed, Lamar and Drake traded several diss tracks back and forth. Drake has yet to respond to either "Meet The Grahams" or "Not Like Us." Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar and Drake on HotNewHipHop.

