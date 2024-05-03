Drake Reacts To Kendrick Lamar's "6:16 In LA" Diss With Menacing Film Reference

Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake isn't messing around.

Today, Kendrick Lamar dropped yet another Drake diss amid their ongoing feud, "6:16 In LA." Aside from jabs at the Canadian performer, the song includes references to DJ Akademiks, Kash Doll, and more. On it, he also warns Drizzy that not everyone on his time is actually rooting for him, instead suggesting that they're working for him.

Of course, the unexpected drop has garnered major reactions from countless fans and peers alike. One person who's kept fairly quiet on the matter, however, is Drake himself. Now, he's taken to his Instagram Story with an apparent reaction, hinting that he doesn't plan to go easy on Kendrick when his response drops.

Drake Channels Denzel Washington Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

To get his message across, Drake shared a snippet from the 2018 film The Equalizer 2. "I'm gonna kill each and every one of you," Denzel Washington's character says in the scene. "And the only disappointment in it for me is that I only get to do it once." Obviously, Drake heard Kendrick loud and clear and is gearing up to fire back. At the time of writing, it's uncertain when fans can expect to hear a response track from him.

He subtly hyped up his upcoming track today, however, liking a brief Instagram post from 50 Cent. "Oh sh*t it’s lit Kendrick went again, I heard Drake got a [bomb] waiting," Fif's post read. One of Drake's producers Gordo also hinted at a hard-hitting reply, leaving a cryptic message in DJ Akademiks' comments section. "The world is not ready," he wrote. What do you think of Drake's latest Instagram Story about Kendrick Lamar's new diss track? Are you looking forward to hearing his response? Who do you think will come out on top? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

