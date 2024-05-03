50 Cent Weighs In On Kendrick Lamar's "6:16 In LA," Claims Drake Has A Bomb On The Way

50 Cent is a huge fan of hip-hop, and he is always paying attention to what is going on. Overall, there has been a lot to talk about as of late. For instance, there was the beef between Quavo and Chris Brown. Furthermore, Fif has been taking aim at Diddy following a plethora of allegations against the music mogul. Now, however, 50 Cent is having fun with the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud. These two juggernauts have been taking shots at one another, with Lamar firing the most recent strikes.

On Tuesday, Kendrick gave us the incredible track "Euphoria." Subsequently, on Friday morning, he dropped off "6:16 In LA" which is a bit of a warning shot to Drake and his OVO camp. Ultimately, hip-hop fans are energized by all of this, and it is going to be interesting to watch, moving forward. Having said that, 50 Cent is one of the people who is watching this closely. Earlier today, he took to social media where he gave his reaction to the Kendrick track. Furthermore, he made a bold proclamation of what Drake may have in the tuck.

50 Cent Speaks

"Oh shit it’s lit Kendrick went again, I heard Drake got a [bomb] waiting," Fif wrote. It remains to be seen if that bomb from Drake is going to be coming anytime soon. However, fans believe it could arrive as early as the weekend. That would certainly make things interesting, although considering the fact that Kendrick took his time, we expect Drizzy will do the same. Only time will tell how this ends up playing out.

