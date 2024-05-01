50 Cent Uses Eminem To Troll Diddy With Latest Jokes

50 Cent shared an edited video of a scene from Rush Hour 2 that was captioned: “When Diddy tried to buy 50 Cent some clothes" on Instagram, on Tuesday night. In the video, Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker's characters are replaced by 50 and Eminem while Jeremy Piven appears to be Diddy. Piven's character attempts to touch Tucker near the waist in the video.

“This really how sh*t be going down! LOL," 50 captioned the post. Fans basked in laughter in the comments section. "LMAO. Please don't delete this one. Imma come back here when I want a laugh," one user wrote. Others left countless laughing emojis.

Read More: 50 Cent Calls Diddy "The Diddler" Amid Reports That Cassie Will Cooperate In Federal Investigation

50 Cent & Eminem Attend MTV Video Music Awards

Eminem and 50 Cent during 2003 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage and Audience at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

The post is one of many seemingly endless jokes 50 has been making at Diddy's expense as the Bad Boy mogul faces several lawsuits. The trolling reached a new level after Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr.'s claims brought rumors about Diddy's sexuality into play. 50 has even confirmed plans to work on a documentary about the allegations. The drama all began when Cassie filed a lawsuit against him, last year, accusing him of subjecting her to a "cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking." The two settled the case just a day after filing. In the months since, several more alleged victims have come forward with stories about Diddy of their own.

50 Cent Trolls Diddy

Diddy and his legal team have denied any wrongdoing amid the allegations as well as Homeland Security's raids on his Los Angeles and Miami properties. Diddy has not been charged with any crimes. Check out 50's latest attempt to troll Diddy above. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent Shares AI Deepfake Video To Troll Diddy And Jay-Z

[Via]