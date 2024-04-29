50 Cent Shares AI Deepfake Video To Troll Diddy And Jay-Z

50 Cent's trolling campaign against Diddy is extending to a 5th full month with no signs of slowing up. 50 was one of the first to start posting about the rap mogul all the way back in November of last year when the first viral lawsuit filed against him by Cassie hit the news. Since then he's seemingly posted nearly daily about the wild events surrounding Diddy. That includes those only tangentially related like people who were named in the increasingly unbelievably Lil Rod lawsuit or found themselves caught up in the federal raids on Diddy's properties.

Now Jay-Z is even being roped into the trolling. 50 shared an Ai-generated deep fake video poking fun at the two legendary rap figures. This isn't the first time he's dipped into the well of artificial intelligence in an attempt to make fun of Diddy, though it's hard to say what exactly it actually accomplishes. This time he used a clip from the film New Jack City that had been edited to look like it featured Diddy and Hov. “This thing is bigger than Nino Brown. LOL New Jack Diddy" the post's caption reads. It seems to imply that Jay-Z somehow knows about the alleged sex trafficking Diddy has been accused of. The Bad Boys mogul has repeatedly denied the allegations against him. Check out the newest post 50 made below.

50 Cent's Newest Post About Diddy

Recently 50 Cent has also been using his Instagram to weigh into other things. Most notably he's discussed some of the biggest ongoing rap beefs. He's shared his thoughts on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's recent spat. He's also posted to Instagram repeatedly giving his reactions to Quavo and Chris Brown's back and forth.

What do you think of 50 Cent's newest attempt to troll Diddy while also roping in Jay-Z? Do you think the "In Da Club" rapper will ever get tired of making posts on Instagram about the rap mogul? Let us know in the comment section below.

