50 Cent Shares AI Deepfake Video To Troll Diddy And Jay-Z

BYLavender Alexandria302 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Power Book III: Raising Kanan" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: 50 Cent attends the "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" New York Premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

He's been constantly posting about Diddy for months now.

50 Cent's trolling campaign against Diddy is extending to a 5th full month with no signs of slowing up. 50 was one of the first to start posting about the rap mogul all the way back in November of last year when the first viral lawsuit filed against him by Cassie hit the news. Since then he's seemingly posted nearly daily about the wild events surrounding Diddy. That includes those only tangentially related like people who were named in the increasingly unbelievably Lil Rod lawsuit or found themselves caught up in the federal raids on Diddy's properties.

Now Jay-Z is even being roped into the trolling. 50 shared an Ai-generated deep fake video poking fun at the two legendary rap figures. This isn't the first time he's dipped into the well of artificial intelligence in an attempt to make fun of Diddy, though it's hard to say what exactly it actually accomplishes. This time he used a clip from the film New Jack City that had been edited to look like it featured Diddy and Hov. “This thing is bigger than Nino Brown. LOL New Jack Diddy" the post's caption reads. It seems to imply that Jay-Z somehow knows about the alleged sex trafficking Diddy has been accused of. The Bad Boys mogul has repeatedly denied the allegations against him. Check out the newest post 50 made below.

Read More: 50 Cent Has A New Album On The Way

50 Cent's Newest Post About Diddy

Recently 50 Cent has also been using his Instagram to weigh into other things. Most notably he's discussed some of the biggest ongoing rap beefs. He's shared his thoughts on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's recent spat. He's also posted to Instagram repeatedly giving his reactions to Quavo and Chris Brown's back and forth.

What do you think of 50 Cent's newest attempt to troll Diddy while also roping in Jay-Z? Do you think the "In Da Club" rapper will ever get tired of making posts on Instagram about the rap mogul? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is 50 Cent's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Dr. Dre Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of FameMusic50 Cent Keeps Trolling His Ex Daphne Joy Over Diddy Lawsuit Allegations2.8K
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New YorkMusic50 Cent Trolls Diddy Once Again With Out Of Context Clip2.9K
50 Cent "The Final Lap Tour 2023" - SydneyMusic50 Cent Takes Yet Another Shot At Diddy With A.I. Generated Tupac Photo4.9K
50 Cent "The Final Lap Tour 2023" - SydneyMusic50 Cent Shares Video Of Prisoner Making Wild Claims About Diddy And Cassie33.0K