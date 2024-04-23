50 Cent Predicts What Chris Brown Will Do To Quavo Following Second Diss Track

Fif loves a good rap beef.

50 Cent is someone who is always commenting on the latest developments in rap beef. Overall, he has been pretty vocal about what is going on between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Furthermore, he has had his fair share of rap beef over the years, so it should come as no surprise that he likes to discuss the interpersonal issues of others. Ever since the year started, there has been a whole lot of conflict in the world, and that is especially true in hip-hop. In fact, in the eyes of some, the Katt Williams interview with Shannon Sharpe created a true shift in the stars.

One feud that has been ongoing over the last few weeks has been between Quavo and Chris Brown. It seems as though they are mostly beefing over Saweetie. Overall, it is clear that they do not like each other, and they are making those feelings known. Numerous diss tracks have been dropped at this point, with Quavo delivering the most recent blow. On the song "Over Hoes & Bitches," Quavo takes a look at Brown's history of alleged domestic violence. Furthermore, he put some vocals from Takeoff on the song, for good measure.

50 Cent Continues To Instigate

Following this recent diss track, 50 Cent decided to take to Instagram where he offered up his reaction. "I don’t know why I like all of this, but I like it! This heat keep it coming. Breezy gonna punch him in the face," Fif explained. Chris Brown has made it clear that he will not be responding to the most recent track. However, it is very clear that things have reached a point of no return for these two. For onlookers like 50 Cent, this is all one giant train wreck.

Let us know what you think of 50 Cent's reaction to the beef, in the comments section down below. Do you think Chris Brown or Quavo have the better diss songs so far? Who do you think is winning this feud and can they resolve this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

