Chris Brown Roasts Quavo's Diss Track: "Don't Even Need A Response"

Rap beefs are moving at lightning speed these days. Chris Brown fired off the disrespectful "Weakest Link" on a Friday, then Quavo responded with "Over Hoes & B*tches," on a Monday. Both disses were loaded with disrespectful bars about ex-girlfriends and past indiscretions, but the latter has gotten a mixed reception from fans. Some felt Quavo should have gone harder against Brown, and others felt it was gimmicky to include a verse from the late Takeoff. One of the most vocal critics, unsurprisingly, is Brown himself.

Chris Brown was so underwhelmed by Quavo's "Over Hoes & B*tches" that he didn't even respond on wax. Instead, he hopped on social media an hour after the song dropped and roasted it. "Google raps," he wrote on his IG Story. "That s**t is pooooooop." The facepalm and laughing emojis would have sent the message, but Breezy didn't stop there. He actually voiced disappointment in Quavo, asserting that he was excited for a competitive rap feud. "Damn and I was excited," he added. "That s**t don't even need a response." The R&B singer rubbed additional salt in the wound by referencing Takeoff (again).

Chris Brown Clowned Quavo's "Google Raps"

Brown claimed that Quavo was the worst rapper in Migos, and that fans wished it was him who died instead of Takeoff. "R.I.P. Takeoff, he the only real one that got true respect," Brown rapped on his diss track. "Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead (Oh sh*t, brrah)." A cruel statement, for sure, but one the R&B singer was able to reiterate because of the late rapper's inclusion on "Over Hoes & B*tches." He ended his mocking IG post by writing: "Takeoff rap better."

Quavo has been open about the difficulty he had getting over Takeoff's death, and he even alluded to it in "Over Hoes & B*tches." He doesn't really take Brown to task over his bars, however. "I'm still f**ked up about Takeoff, I want who did it, n**ga (Uh)," he rapped. "But that's some real street s**t, back to the industry (For real)." Brown's social media trolling is only go agitate the situation further, but the future of the Brown and Quavo beef is currently unclear. The former claimed he doesn't even need to put out a response, but it ultimately falls to the fans to determine who the winner is.

