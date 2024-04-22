50 Cent Says “It’s A Wrap” For Quavo After Chris Brown’s Diss Track

50 Cent says he’s going to have to come up with “some heat” if he wants to fire back at Chris Brown after the singer dropped the fiery diss track, “Weakest Link,” last week. Sharing the track on Instagram, 50 wrote: “Oh my God i just heard this, if Quavo don’t come with some heat it’s a wrap. First the Fatboys break up now this!” On the song, Brown references the death of Takeoff, sleeping with Quavo's ex-partner, and more.

50’s fans mostly agreed with his take in the comments section. “Quavo need a Rihanna feature,” one user wrote. Another fan argued: “Quavo ain’t built for these type of situations he’s a party vibe rapper. His best bet is to let the hype die down and drop a collab with offset.”

Read More: DJ Akademiks & Adin Ross Blown Away By Chris Brown's Quavo Diss Track

50 Cent & Chris Brown Perform In Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: 50 Cent (L) and Chris Brown perform onstage during the "Between The Sheets" tour at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on February 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

As for "Weakest Link," Brown raps: "You the weakest link out of your clique, let's keep it a hundo, n***a. You f*cked my ex-ho, that's cool, I don't give no f*ck, lil' n***a. 'Cause I f*cked your ex when you were still with her, b*tch, I'm up, lil' n***a." At another point, he pays tribute to the late Migos rapper Takeoff, but adds: "Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead." Check out 50's response to the song on Instagram below.

50 Cent Speaks On Quavo & Chris Brown Feud

Quavo has yet to fire back with a song of his own but he did seemingly address the track by sharing a meme of Young Thug on his Instagram Story. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Quavo Apparently Reacts To Chris Brown's New Diss Track Against Him

[Via]