Quavo Apparently Reacts To Chris Brown's New Diss Track Against Him

Is this an actual response or are fans too quick to look for new developments in rap beef to go wild over online?

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Quavo Birthday Celebration

It seems like we have another round coming up in the recently boiled-over rap beef between Chris Brown and Quavo. For those unaware, the two experienced a lot of tension throughout their career given shared romantic history and a general aversion to one another that was never very clear. Either way, things really got serious when they sat next to each other at a fashion event, and they spoke about how that didn't mean they liked each other at all. Diss tracks from each MC followed, and the latest of these (Breezy's "Weakest Link") is honestly more brutal and disrespectful than anything that Kendrick Lamar, Drake, or anyone else in that side of hip-hop feuds have done so far this year.

Moreover, a recent Instagram Story post from the former Migo on Saturday (April 20) has fans thinking that this is his first implicit response to this new diss track. Quavo posted a picture of Young Thug in court for his current RICO trial (and that of the rest of YSL) with an annoyed look on his face. It's a very simple image that could mean a lot, but given the context surrounding the Georgia rapper right now, it's hard not to think about a potential reaction to Chris Brown's shots. He's only sent one diss track against the pop/R&B/rap star so far, but it was such a quick response that fans predict he'll be quick to hit the booth.

Fans Think This Quavo IG Story Post Is Reacting To Chris Brown's "Weakest Link"

"Tender" wasn't bad at all, albeit something that Chris Brown definitely turned the heat up on with "Weakest Link" with some direct responses. These included Quavo's mention of Brown's documented and often alleged history of abusing women, which the latter turned against the former by bringing up a video in which Huncho Jack attacks his now-ex Saweetie in an elevator. In fact, the Virginia entertainer claims to have slept with her while she was still with the "Hotel Lobby" spitter on this new diss track. The Los Angeles MC, now in a relationship with YG, might've responded to all this, too.

Meanwhile, what do you think about this beef and how it's seemingly ramping up? Do you think that the trap icon will actually respond on wax or is the 11:11 artist safe from a clapback? However you may feel, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, stay logged into HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Quavo and Chris Brown.

