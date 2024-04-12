Quavo Sends Shots Back At Chris Brown On New Song "Tender"

As if there wasn't enough rap beef to go around this year, Chris Brown and Quavo decided to address their issues on wax, as well. Moreover, the former recently threw some shots at the latter on the cut "Freak" off of his recently released 11:111 deluxe album. "F***ing my old b***hes ain’t gon' make us equal," Breezy spits on it, referencing the Georgia rapper's fling with Karrueche Tran, his ex, that seemed to kick all this off years ago.

"Sipping that 1942 cause I don't do no Cuervo (Quavo) / Freak b***h, she like Casamigos, not the Migos." Well, on his newest song "Tender," Huncho seemed to respond. "You did the b***h wrong and now the b***h gone, she posted with a thug," he rapped on the track. "Call the b***h phone, she won't come home, don't beat her up," Quavo continued, alluding to Chris Brown's history of domestic violence "It must be the drugs / Need to cross out your plug."

Quavo Disses Chris Brown On "Tender": Listen

Also, there are some other lines on "Tender" which could be interpreted as shots against the R&B and pop-rap superstar. "Havin' your favorite rapper tender about these girls," "Tell me, lil' bro, what's your issue? It's over a thot / You said that it's bigger than that, but no, it is not," and "When you f**k on that lil' bitty h*e, yeah, she lose weight" might be examples of this. Of course, this isn't much of a developed or super lyrically charged attack, but not all disses have to be "Ether" and this is just a personal problem between two flexers.

Meanwhile, it's unclear whether or not this feud will actually continue in a highly publicized way or if they'll just avoid each other again. Now that we have on-wax responses to each other's animosity, things could easily escalate, but hopefully they don't. After all, the former Migo is still dealing with assumptions that he's beefing with his former group mate Offset, and no one needs to beat a dead horse over not liking each other in Brown's case. Still, what do you think about this whole situation? Let us know in the comments section down below and come back to HNHH for the latest on Quavo and Chris Brown.

