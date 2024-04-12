Quavo Sends Shots Back At Chris Brown On New Song "Tender"

We're officially on wax, and things might get pretty ugly between them.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
493 Views
Charlotte Hornets v Atlanta Hawks

As if there wasn't enough rap beef to go around this year, Chris Brown and Quavo decided to address their issues on wax, as well. Moreover, the former recently threw some shots at the latter on the cut "Freak" off of his recently released 11:111 deluxe album. "F***ing my old b***hes ain’t gon' make us equal," Breezy spits on it, referencing the Georgia rapper's fling with Karrueche Tran, his ex, that seemed to kick all this off years ago.

"Sipping that 1942 cause I don't do no Cuervo (Quavo) / Freak b***h, she like Casamigos, not the Migos." Well, on his newest song "Tender," Huncho seemed to respond. "You did the b***h wrong and now the b***h gone, she posted with a thug," he rapped on the track. "Call the b***h phone, she won't come home, don't beat her up," Quavo continued, alluding to Chris Brown's history of domestic violence "It must be the drugs / Need to cross out your plug."

Read More: Chris Brown & Quavo: A History Of Their Beef

Quavo Disses Chris Brown On "Tender": Listen

Also, there are some other lines on "Tender" which could be interpreted as shots against the R&B and pop-rap superstar. "Havin' your favorite rapper tender about these girls," "Tell me, lil' bro, what's your issue? It's over a thot / You said that it's bigger than that, but no, it is not," and "When you f**k on that lil' bitty h*e, yeah, she lose weight" might be examples of this. Of course, this isn't much of a developed or super lyrically charged attack, but not all disses have to be "Ether" and this is just a personal problem between two flexers.

Meanwhile, it's unclear whether or not this feud will actually continue in a highly publicized way or if they'll just avoid each other again. Now that we have on-wax responses to each other's animosity, things could easily escalate, but hopefully they don't. After all, the former Migo is still dealing with assumptions that he's beefing with his former group mate Offset, and no one needs to beat a dead horse over not liking each other in Brown's case. Still, what do you think about this whole situation? Let us know in the comments section down below and come back to HNHH for the latest on Quavo and Chris Brown.

Read More: Quavo Honors Takeoff With Gun Violence Reduction Initiative In Atlanta

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Tycoon Festival Concert After Party Hosted By Chris BrownMusicChris Brown Disses Quavo On New Song, Plus Another Target
Chris Brown quavoMusicIs Chris Brown Dissing Quavo On "Freak"?
chris-brown-11-11-deluxe-scaledMusicChris Brown Gifts Fans With A Deluxe Version Of "11:11" Album
quavo chris brown beefMusicChris Brown & Quavo: A History Of Their Beef