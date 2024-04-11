Is Chris Brown Dissing Quavo On "Freak"?

The longstanding feud with Chris Brown and Quavo is somehow still relevant to hip-hop discourse in 2024. Over the years, Chris Breezy’s picked up feuds with several artists, whether R&B stars or rappers, for petty reasons. Frank Ocean, for example, allegedly got into it with Chris Brown over a parking spot and also had a rift with Drake that reportedly resulted in a club brawl. In the latter circumstance, their shared affection for Rihanna led to the kerfuffle, though she isn’t the only woman whom Breezy has been noticeably willing to go to war for.

In the wee hours of Thursday morning (April 11th), Chris Brown unveiled the deluxe edition of his latest project 11:11 containing the single, “Freak.” Though the record serves as a posse cut with verses from Lil Wayne, Tee Grizzley and Joyner Lucas, the singer’s bars have already taken over the timeline, though not necessarily for the right reasons. On the song, Chris Brown disses Quavo, and the Migos, by extension.

Chris Brown’s “Freak”: What Did He Say About Quavo?

In “Freak,” Chris Brown plays with phonetics between the name of the Migos rapper and a famous tequila brand as a means to get his point across. “Okay, now f**kin’ my old bitches ain’t gon’ make us equal/ Sippin’ that 1942 ’cause I don’t do no Cuervo (Quavo)/ Freak bitch, she like Casamigos, not the Migos,” Breezy raps over the nostalgic sample of Nelly’s hit record, “Air Force 1s.”

Though certainly not a scathing bar that would warrant a response, the issues between the two surround their romance with Karrueche Tran. For context, Quavo and Karrueche were the subject of dating rumors shortly after her split from Chris Brown. And while Tran has gone as far as filing a restraining order against the R&B star, it seems that he still hasn’t entirely gotten over her, nor the fact that Quavo, his then-friend and collaborator, had supposedly “betrayed” him.

Did Quavo Respond?

Quavo has yet to acknowledge Chris Brown’s recent bars. Considering their history, it seems unlikely that Quavo engages with this on wax. Over the years, the two haven’t necessarily made any attempts to bury the hatchet, either. In 2017, they nearly got into a physical altercation at the BET Awards After-Party, nothing really came of it after. Even at the top of the year, when organizers seated Chris Brown and Quavo next to each other, the former explained that he didn’t really have any control over the situation. “Can't pick who u sit by. F*ck all that growth sh*t. N***a not finna fumble my bag for little n***as," Brown said on Instagram.

Interestingly enough, that specific seating arrangement sparked an even bigger dialogue about who the bigger star is between Quavo and Chris Brown. Though Breezy remained mum on the matter, Quavo later poked his head out and stated that his star-power is undeniable, writing, “The biggest QUAVO HUNCHO!! Aint goin back and forth.” With the release of Chris Brown's "Freak," perhaps we can expect a word from Quavo in the future.