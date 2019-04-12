diss song
- Pop CultureLudacris Returns The Favor By Aiming Bars At Katt Williams In New Diss Freestyle: Watch"Addiction's on the rise, comedians check your temperature," Ludacris raps. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureTokyo Toni Sings Defamatory Song About Spice Amid Erica Mena Racism ScandalToni insinuated that Spice deserved these attacks for speaking on Mena's son, and fans debated whether she's right or not in the comments.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVLil Durk Performs NBA YoungBoy Diss Song On "Tonight Show"Lil Durk also brought out Future to perform "Petty Too" for the first time together.By Alex Zidel
- NewsDoodie Lo Disses His Ex-Girlfriend FTN Bae On New Song "F.T.N. (F*cc Tha Net)"Doodie Lo disses FTN Bae after she accused the rapper of sexually molesting her 5-year-old son.By Alex Zidel
- NewsDrakeo The Ruler Gets Disrespectful With New Diss Track "IngleWEIRD"Drakeo the Ruler disses AzChike and Rucci on his new song "IngleWEIRD."By Alexander Cole
- NewsSukihana Responds To cupcakKe With New Diss Track "Rob Who"Sukihana comes for cupcakKe after the rapper disses her (and dozens of others) on her new track, dropping "Rob Who?"By Alex Zidel
- NewsMegan Thee Stallion Disses Tory Lanez & Kelsey Nicole Over Biggie Beat On "Shots Fired"Megan Thee Stallion kicks off her debut album with a bang, dissing Tory Lanez over a The Notorious B.I.G. sample.By Alex Zidel
- Beef600Breezy Disses FBG Duck In Song Preview, Predicted His Death600Breezy shares a preview of his diss track against FBG Duck, who passed away following a drive-by shooting this week.By Alex Zidel
- BeefJayDaYoungan Exposes NBA Youngboy Texts In Diss VideoJayDaYoungan says he messed with Youngboy Never Broke Again's baby mama in a new diss song called "38K."By Alex Zidel
- NewsJayDaYoungan Disses NBA Youngboy On "38K (Facts)"JayDaYoungan releases an official diss track against Youngboy Never Broke Again and BBG Baby Joe.By Alex Zidel
- BeefNick Cannon Played Eminem Diss Track 20 Times During "Wild'n Out" TapingCannon must need some streams.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLakeith Stanfield Disses Charlamagne Tha God Again On New Song "Automatic"Lakeith and Charlamagne have a bit of a back-and-forth going. By Noah C
- BeefDJ Akademiks Releases Nicki Minaj Diss Track & Leaks Their DMsIs Nicki Minaj about to come out of retirement to respond?By Alex Zidel
- Gram6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Teases Song, Says She "Flows Better Than Nicki"She's dipping her toes into the rap game.By Erika Marie
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Performs Eminem Diss Track In Rapper's HometownMGK played "Rap Devil" in Detroit and he didn't get booed off the stage.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYung Miami's Boyfriend Southside Says Hazel-E Looks Like A Man After Diss SongSouthside says he'll "knock out" both Joseline and Hazel.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT.I. Appears To Double Down On Kodak Black Comments On New SongT.I. heads to the booth to address his beef with Kodak Black.By Aron A.