NLE Choppa Channels Tupac To Reveal Shocking New Look

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 566 Views
NLE Choppa Tupac New Look Hip Hop News
Jul 31, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Music artist NLE Choppa performs during week four of the Big3 3-on-3 basketball league at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Aric Becker-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
NLE Choppa not only debuted a new look seemingly inspired by Tupac, but he also announced a diss track coming out later today.

NLE Choppa was not successful in convincing his child's mother to accept his apology, but he's still on his path to a better lifestyle and outlook on life. As caught by The Shade Room, he recently took to his Instagram page to debut a shocking new look and offer some slightly contradictory inspirational messages.

The "La La La" rapper is now completely bald, which he showed off in a photo of him in a barber's chair amid lots of Tupac Shakur memorabilia. The post also included a picture of presumably his hair in a Jordan shoe box with a hand-written message to himself.

"Note To Self: Thank you, your efforts didn’t go in vain in any way, shape, or form," the message read. "Your hard work towards getting in alignment is the reason why I am able to write this as of now. A soldier is what you are. Even though it was rough; literally blood, sweat, and tears went in this journey. I am proud to say it was worth it. A chapter of my life is closing, 'The Restoration,' and a chapter in my life is beginning, ‘The One.’ Only way for me to fully abide by the word of the Most High is to detach from the old to welcome in the new. I am honored, I am grateful, I am ready. I am made whole all praises be to Allah. Thank you Bryson [his real name]. Amen."

NLE Choppa Bald

However, the reason this is slightly contradictory is because Choppa teased a diss song in his post's caption. "All Praises To The Most High, DISS SONG 8 PM CT," it read. Still, maybe this will be a diss track from himself to himself, if the "note to self" on the Jordan box is anything to go by.

Meanwhile, NLE Choppa's new children's book became another unexpected part of his public transformation. Will it stick around? Only time will tell. At least he committed to this journey in this new post, and we'll see what happens next. The Memphis MC dismissed all other narratives about him, and will hopefully rise.

