Raquel Taps NLE Choppa for High-Energy Party Anthem “La La La”

_La La La_ Cover Art_La La La_ Cover Art
The rising Toronto star Raquel continues to level up with a new single that’s ready to run up the summer.

Raquel is stepping into a whole new lane with her latest release, and she brought some serious energy with her. The Toronto-native is quickly emerging as one of the most magnetic new voices out of Canada.

In under two years of her music career, the singer-songwriter and classically trained pianist has dropped collaborations with local standouts like TVGUCCI, Smiley, Jaegen, SadBoi, and Luna Elle. Her sound is a distinct blend of R&B, pop, and electronic influences, setting her apart from the crowd.

Now, she’s making her boldest statement yet with “La La La,” a feel-good, high-energy banger featuring none other than NLE Choppa

Built around a nostalgic sample of ATC’s early 2000s hit “Around The World,” the track is a playful countdown to an unforgettable night. Moreover, linking with NLE Choppa was a power move. His charismatic delivery adds grit to the record, making it impossible not to move to.

The two go back and forth over an upbeat, club-ready production that fuses pop, hip-hop, and dancefloor vibes seamlessly. The result is a vibrant, club-ready anthem that seamlessly blends pop and hip-hop energy with just the right touch of throwback.

“La La La” also marks a sonic shift for Raquel. It’s more pop-forward, more danceable, but still rooted in her original songwriting. If this is the start of a new era, she’s off to a strong one.

Raquel ft. NLE Choppa - La La La

