Megan Thee Stallion Partners With Wal-Mart For Hot Girl Summer Swimwear Line

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Megan Thee Stallion attends the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/FilmMagic)
Megan Thee Stallion stirred up controversy last week at the Met Gala for breaking the rules by taking photos at the event.

Megan The Stallion is taking her anticipated swimwear line to the blue brand as a new partnership with Wal-Mart was announced on Thursday (May 15). The Hot Girl Summer swim will be the latest extension of her popular theme.

Team with Wal-Mart came at an unexpected surprise to fans for the rap star. Megan promoted the new line on Instagram with a series of appealing promo shots. The caption would reveal that the line will be available on May 19.

The line includes bikinis, monokinis, one-piece swimsuits, and cover-ups in vibrant colors like purple, black, orange, gold, and pink. Prices range from $16 to $28, making the collection accessible to a wide range of fans.

After years of building the Hot Girl Summer brand to the powerhouse it is today, Megan believes it's time for the movement to have a proper dress code. She stated, "It was only right that we kick off Hot Girl Summer with this launch and provide Hotties of all body types with the official Hot Girl uniform."

Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer Swimwear

Known for her body positive attire, the rap star claims her new collection reflects her commitment to inclusivity and style. It will showcase her forward-thinking and inspirational entrepreneurship. The fashion will support the music and other endeavors.

The swimwear announcement follows a new developement in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case that found Tory Lanez guilty of assault in 2022. On Wendesday, May 14, Tory's bodyguard reappeared and claims that the rapper did not shoot Megan Thee Stallion. The bodyguard claims it was Megan's former best friend, Kelsey, who shot Megan from the vehicle.

It remains unknown what course of actions will take place following the latest reveal. Megan Thee Stallion is preparing a new album with the lead single, "Whenever," out now. The song has received mixed reviews.

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
