Megan The Stallion is taking her anticipated swimwear line to the blue brand as a new partnership with Wal-Mart was announced on Thursday (May 15). The Hot Girl Summer swim will be the latest extension of her popular theme.

Team with Wal-Mart came at an unexpected surprise to fans for the rap star. Megan promoted the new line on Instagram with a series of appealing promo shots. The caption would reveal that the line will be available on May 19.

The line includes bikinis, monokinis, one-piece swimsuits, and cover-ups in vibrant colors like purple, black, orange, gold, and pink. Prices range from $16 to $28, making the collection accessible to a wide range of fans.

After years of building the Hot Girl Summer brand to the powerhouse it is today, Megan believes it's time for the movement to have a proper dress code. She stated, "It was only right that we kick off Hot Girl Summer with this launch and provide Hotties of all body types with the official Hot Girl uniform."

Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer Swimwear

Known for her body positive attire, the rap star claims her new collection reflects her commitment to inclusivity and style. It will showcase her forward-thinking and inspirational entrepreneurship. The fashion will support the music and other endeavors.

