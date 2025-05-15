Earlier this week, Tory Lanez's legal team held a press conference to reveal some bombshell new allegations being made by Kelsey Harris' bodyguard, Bradley James. James alleges that Harris was the one to shoot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot back in 2020, not Lanez.

"[Harris] fired at [Megan] three times," attorney Walter Roberts alleged. "Mr. Peterson grabbed her arm and knocked it down, and the gun fired two more times. In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody. Never even touched that gun. He never even fired the gun ... This statement aligns with the statement of the only non-party witness to the case, Mr. Sean Kelly, who at trial testified he saw two women fighting, two men break up the fight, one man grab the other one’s arm, gunshots came from the passenger side.”

Meg's attorney, Alex Spiro, released a statement in response to the accusations yesterday (May 14). “Tory Lanez was tried and convicted by a jury of his peers and his case was properly adjudicated through the court system," he said. "This is not a political matter — this is a case of a violent assault that was resolved in the court of law.”

Tory Lanez Stabbing

Despite the fact that Lanez's legal team announced this new alleged evidence during a press conference, they've yet to file the claim in his appeal case, according to legal reporter Meghann Cuniff.

Cuniff also shared her thoughts on another recent update on Lanez on X, his prison stabbing. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the performer was stabbed 14 times in the back, torso, head, and more. His alleged attacker was later identified as Santino Casio. Casio also reportedly has a history of assaulting other inmates behind bars.

"The amount of violence in our prisons is horrifying," Cuniff said of the attack. "It is not at all funny what happened, and no he didn't deserve it."