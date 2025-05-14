Kelsey Harris' Bodyguard Claims Harris Shot Megan Thee Stallion, Not Tory Lanez

BY Cole Blake 5.8K Views
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Tory Lanez attends the 2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic at the Cox Pavilion on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
Tory Lanez's legal team held a press conference to share new evidence in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion on Wednesday.

Kelsey Harris' bodyguard, a man by the name of Bradley James, is alleging that she was the one who shot Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020, not Tory Lanez. Lanez's legal team shared the allegations during a press conference on Wednesday while continuing to proclaim his innocence. A jury found Lanez guilty of the crime back in December 2022.

“We think it’s time. Enough is enough. It’s time to bring the brother home,” Ceasar McDowell, Unite the People CEO and co-founder, said, as caught by The Hindustan Times.

From there, attorney Walter Roberts took over the podium. He added: “[Harris] fired at [Megan] three times. Mr. Peterson grabbed her arm and knocked it down, and the gun fired two more times. In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody. Never even touched that gun. He never fired the gun. This statement aligns with the statement of the only non-party witness to the case, Mr. Sean Kelly, who at trial testified he saw two women fighting... There were three potential suspects in the car that night. And yet the only DNA sample was taken of Mr. Peterson, even though unknown DNA was found on the gun."

Tory Lanez Stabbing

Wednesday's press conference comes after Tory Lanez survived a stabbing at the prison where he's been serving his 10-year sentence earlier this week. CNN reports that another inmate stabbed him a number of times at the housing unit. In turn. he had to be transported to a nearby hospital.

His team provided an update on his condition in a post on his official Instagram page. They wrote: "Tory was stabbed 14 times — including 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face. Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own. Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support."

