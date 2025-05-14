Kelsey Harris' bodyguard, a man by the name of Bradley James, is alleging that she was the one who shot Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020, not Tory Lanez. Lanez's legal team shared the allegations during a press conference on Wednesday while continuing to proclaim his innocence. A jury found Lanez guilty of the crime back in December 2022.

“We think it’s time. Enough is enough. It’s time to bring the brother home,” Ceasar McDowell, Unite the People CEO and co-founder, said, as caught by The Hindustan Times.

From there, attorney Walter Roberts took over the podium. He added: “[Harris] fired at [Megan] three times. Mr. Peterson grabbed her arm and knocked it down, and the gun fired two more times. In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody. Never even touched that gun. He never fired the gun. This statement aligns with the statement of the only non-party witness to the case, Mr. Sean Kelly, who at trial testified he saw two women fighting... There were three potential suspects in the car that night. And yet the only DNA sample was taken of Mr. Peterson, even though unknown DNA was found on the gun."

Wednesday's press conference comes after Tory Lanez survived a stabbing at the prison where he's been serving his 10-year sentence earlier this week. CNN reports that another inmate stabbed him a number of times at the housing unit. In turn. he had to be transported to a nearby hospital.