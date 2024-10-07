Nicki Minaj Claims She Never Hired Kelsey Harris Amid Megan Thee Stallion Beef

Nicki sets the record straight.

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion had a pretty nasty falling out earlier this year after a long history of subliminals and tension. Moreover, things became complicated – as rap beefs tend to evolve – thanks to the associations of each femcee and how they combated each other. For example, fans expressed shock and curiosity when Kelsey Harris, Meg's former best friend, promoted Nicki's shoe line on the Internet. Many took this as a direct dig at Thee Stallion, but the Trinidadian spitter recently took to Twitter to clear the air and elaborate on how she isn't as petty as some fans assumed.

"The fact that @TheShadeRoom posted this LIE 5 days ago & im just now finding out," Nicki Minaj tweeted on Sunday night (October 6). "chiiiiii LOL!!!!!!! I love being booked & busy. 'Models for my collection'? She posted a photo in my sneakers. Me, nor my company knew anything about it until she posted it. So she did what many ppl did when they received my sneakers, they posted a photo in them. Kelsey def went all the way out with this professional looking backdrop tho…but she is in no way professionally connected to my sneaker brand.

Nicki Minaj Speaks On Kelsey Harris

"No matter what yall pay the Shaderoom to post, plz remember that I did a sold out record breaking tour. And was then ASKED to do a 2nd leg," Nicki Minaj continued. "Too busy & too successful for the clownery. These calculated, planned stories & narratives everytime yall gotta promote is only make me feel even more like I’m that B!CH!!!!! no confidence in your talents & abilities as labels to sell albums or ANYTHING. So you waste money & energy on this. #GagCityMIAMI TONIGHT!!!! Btw, did Kelsey not tell them she wasn’t modeling for the line barbz? Did she just let them think that? I gotta get caught up yall. lol chiiiiiii WOO WEE!!!!!!!! BOOF ON. MAKEUP CHAIR."

Meanwhile, another Nicki Minaj-related debunk emerged recently. Cardi B clapped back at folks who claimed she was stealing her memes. That seems like quite the ridiculous thing to argue over, but then again, there's a lot of history making these small rifts loom large.