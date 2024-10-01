Nicki Minaj Pens Heartwarming Birthday Message To Her Son "Papa Bear"

The rapper's son turned four.

Nicki Minaj is a proud mother. She's spoken at length about the ways in which having a child has changed her life. She even went semi-viral recently, when she commented on a post by Rihanna and joked about the difficulty of raising little ones. Nicki Minaj kept the maternal theme going strong on September 30. The rapper decided to celebrate her son's fourth birthday in style by posting a sweet tribute to him on Instagram.

Nicki Minaj posted photos and videos of her son in the days leading up to his birthday, but she saved the best for last. She posted a lengthy message describing just how important her son is to her. "Happy 4th birthday buddy," she wrote. "You've made mama and daddy so happy. Since you were in mama's tummy, you gave me a whole new meaning to life." Nicki Minaj also thanked God for her son's health and the tons of birthdays to come. "May God watch over you always and guide your path," she added. "No weapon formed against me will prosper. In Jesus name we pray. Amen."

Nicki Minaj Has Yet To Reveal Her Son's Real Name

Nicki Minaj has walked a fine line between privacy and openness with her fanbase. She's known for having one of the most passionate fanbases in music, but she has gone out of her way to keep her son's name a secret. It's still unclear what his birth name is, despite the fact that he is a consistent presence on the rapper's social media. Nicki Minaj generally refers to her son by the nickname "Papa Bear," hence its use in the aforementioned birthday post. The rapper first used the nickname in a January 2021 post.

"PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama," Minaj wrote in the caption. "Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there." Despite dedicating so much time to being a mother, Nicki Minaj's career has not slowed down. The rapper has been touring her latest album, and getting into social media spats with the likes of JAY-Z. She recently called the kingpin out for not selecting Lil Wayne as the Halftime Show act for the next Super Bowl.

