Nicki Minaj Absolutely Tears Into A Fan For Making Fun Of Her Marriage

What did the fan expect?

Nicki Minaj dished out lots of kind words for her son's fourth birthday. She posted numerous messages to her "Papa Bear" on Instagram and Twitter. One of them including her son and husband, Kenneth Petty, playing at a park. Minaj decided to throw her happy marriage in the face of those who criticize her and Petty in the media. One fan thought the timing was odd, given that the post was supposed to be about Minaj's son's birthday. "Only you could make your child birthday about a man," the fan wrote. Well, let's just say the rapper didn't like that.

Nicki Minaj rolled up her sleeves and let said fan have it full blast. She literally provided a bullet point list of reasons as to why she was right, and the fan questioning her was wrong. The opening section of the tweet is absolutely vicious, and would have gotten the point across by itself. "Dear weak loser," it stated. "Tweeting about someone else’s bday b/c you have nothing to rejoice about in your own sad existence. & clearly don’t feel loved & definitely not paid attention to due to your ugliness…" That was how the tweet started!

Nicki Minaj Dropped Her Most Scathing Insults Yet

From there, Nicki Minaj justifies her reasoning for posting about Kenneth Petty. She points out that a pic takes one second out of the day, so the focus was still very much on "Papa Bear." She noted that people who have too much time on their hands are obsessed her. Most importantly, she noted that Petty was the father of her son, and not just a random man. "His father, my husband," she wrote. "Not a man, you funky piece of filth." If you are a fan of Nicki Minaj meltdowns, then you are in for a treat. It gets more intense as it goes on.