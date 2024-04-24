Nicki Minaj’s Son Papa Bear Adorably Pets Penguin During Aquarium Outing: Watch

Nicki says Papa Bear "had a great time" visiting the animals.

Nicki Minaj is currently making her way across North America on her Pink Friday 2 world tour, and stopped in Chicago for a set of shows today (April 24) and tomorrow. She's joined by her husband Kenneth Petty, as well as her young son Papa Bear. While in town, the femcee opted to visit the Shedd Aquarium, undoubtedly giving her little one an unforgettable experience. Of course, Nicki and her family got the VIP experience. They went behind the scenes to meet a penguin, watched a fun animal presentation, and more.

She shared a few clips from the outing on Instagram yesterday, thanking aquarium staff for making their experience special. "Thank you to the amazing employees at the Aquarium in Chicago today. 🩷💛💜🩵🤍 #PapaBear had a great time 😉🌊🐳🌊🐬," she wrote.

Nicki Minaj & Her Family Visit The Shedd Aquarium

In one of the clips, Nicki, Petty, and their son are seen approaching a penguin, who's being held by a staff member. Papa Bear looked thrilled to get an up-close look at the animal, though he only ventured to put a single finger on it. Either way, his mother and other family members commended him for his bravery, and his father gave him a high five. It looks like they had a blast, and are making the most of their tour around the world.

While Nicki's tour has gone off mostly without a hitch so far, she did recently run into a bit of trouble on her way to Montreal earlier this month. Due to flight delays and cancellations, her show started late, though attendees can agree it was still impressive. Nicki later took to Twitter/X to vent about the situation, claiming that "the sabotage be real." What do you think of Nicki Minaj and her family's aquarium excursion? What about Papa Bear getting to meet a penguin? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

