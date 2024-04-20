Azealia Banks Slams Nicki Minaj & Sexyy Red, Claims Cardi B Belonged On “FTCU” Remix

Yesterday, Nicki Minaj teamed up with Sexyy Red, Travis Scott, and Chris Brown to deliver a new remix of her track "FTCU." So far, most fans are enjoying her latest collab, with some even arguing that it's better than the original. Unfortunately but unsurprisingly, Azealia Banks disagrees, and didn't hesitate to share her own take online.

She took to her Instagram Story to put Nicki on blast, arguing that she shouldn't have collaborated with Sexyy Red. Instead, Banks think she should have put her longtime rival Cardi B on the remix. She also called Nicki out for some of her past drama, suggesting that she's hypocritical for collaborating with the St. Louis-born performer, considering previous disses she's thrown Cardi's way.

Azealia Banks Shares Her Take On Nicki Minaj's New "FTCU" Remix Ft. Sexyy Red, Travis Scott, And Chris Brown

"Nicki u ain't fooling nobody with those weak females ur trying to make urself look like a nice person with," she said in part. "U looked so st*pid on that stage with all those uniconic rap girls. And sexy red look like she stink in this photo. I can't even tell if it's her. U really accused cardi of having herpes but are posing with a chick who admitted to have [gonorrhea]." In her post, Banks also called out Nicki for "laughing at" Asian Doll, and accused her of not truly liking Foxy Brown.

Clearly, Banks isn't a fan of Nicki's latest collab, and isn't afraid to show it. Nicki's yet to respond to the criticism. What do you think of Azealia Banks' reaction to Nicki Minaj's "FTCU (Remix)" with Sexyy Red, Travis Scott, and Chris Brown? Do you agree that Cardi B would have been a better fit than Sexyy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

