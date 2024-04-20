Azealia Banks Slams Nicki Minaj & Sexyy Red, Claims Cardi B Belonged On “FTCU” Remix

Once again, Azealia Banks didn't hold back.

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
480 Views
Vogue Thailand &amp; Angelys Balek Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018

Yesterday, Nicki Minaj teamed up with Sexyy Red, Travis Scott, and Chris Brown to deliver a new remix of her track "FTCU." So far, most fans are enjoying her latest collab, with some even arguing that it's better than the original. Unfortunately but unsurprisingly, Azealia Banks disagrees, and didn't hesitate to share her own take online.

She took to her Instagram Story to put Nicki on blast, arguing that she shouldn't have collaborated with Sexyy Red. Instead, Banks think she should have put her longtime rival Cardi B on the remix. She also called Nicki out for some of her past drama, suggesting that she's hypocritical for collaborating with the St. Louis-born performer, considering previous disses she's thrown Cardi's way.

Read More: Azealia Banks' "Bussy Boy" Soap Piques Charlamagne Tha God's Interest

Azealia Banks Shares Her Take On Nicki Minaj's New "FTCU" Remix Ft. Sexyy Red, Travis Scott, And Chris Brown

"Nicki u ain't fooling nobody with those weak females ur trying to make urself look like a nice person with," she said in part. "U looked so st*pid on that stage with all those uniconic rap girls. And sexy red look like she stink in this photo. I can't even tell if it's her. U really accused cardi of having herpes but are posing with a chick who admitted to have [gonorrhea]." In her post, Banks also called out Nicki for "laughing at" Asian Doll, and accused her of not truly liking Foxy Brown.

Clearly, Banks isn't a fan of Nicki's latest collab, and isn't afraid to show it. Nicki's yet to respond to the criticism. What do you think of Azealia Banks' reaction to Nicki Minaj's "FTCU (Remix)" with Sexyy Red, Travis Scott, and Chris Brown? Do you agree that Cardi B would have been a better fit than Sexyy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Doechii Pops Off On Azealia Banks After Being Told Her Fans Should Be Called "Wannabe's"

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Wireless Festival - BirminghamMusicAzealia Banks Blames Jay-Z For Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Beef2.5K
2024 Dreamville Music FestivalMusicNicki Minaj Announces "FTCU" Remix With Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, And Chris Brown1.5K
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - BackstageMusicSexyy Red Reacts To Wild Throwback Video, Reveals The Secret To Her Success2.8K
Moncler and Greg Lauren 'Collide' party, Autumn Winter 2017, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2017MusicAzealia Banks Claims Nicki Minaj's Butt Proves She's Broke4.7K