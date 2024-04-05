GloRilla Calls For Nicki Minaj And Cardi B To End Their Beef On Her New Mixtape

Overnight, GloRilla released her new mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang. She's been teasing the project for a few months now and the lead single "Yeah Glo!" has been a big success. Alongside the release of the record she also released her next single, the similarly hyped up collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion "Wanna Be." While that track is justifiably getting a lot of the discussion surrounding the record, fans have also found a particularly notable moment on the song "Aite."

Lyrically, GloRilla speaks on the years-long supposed beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. But the only reason she brings it up is that she's ready for them to bury the hatchet. "I just pray one day the bad b*tches would come together. Cause Cardi and Nicki on a track would break some f*cking records," she says on "Aite." In the comments of a post about the lyric, fans came to her defense. "I respect her for saying names because all the other girls be throwing shade" and "She said a word ! Nicki & Cardi would’ve had the most accolades together" two of the top comments on the post read. Check out the full lyric from her new song below.

Read More: Kodak Black Reacts To Glorilla's Explicit Lyrics About Her Throat On BossMan DLow's "Finesse" Remix

GloRilla Wants Female Rappers To Stop Beefing

Earlier this week, GloRilla appeared on the newest episode of Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast. While there she was once again asked about Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard. She confessed her interest in the NBA star during this year's All-Star Weekend festivities. But as she's often done ever since she found a way to subtly avoid sharing any real details when asked.

What she was much more willing to talk about was the cosign LeBron James gave to her new hit "Yeah Glo!" What do you think of GloRilla mentioning Nicki and Cardi B in one of her new songs? Do you agree with her that the pair need to put their beef in the past? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Glorilla Seems To Confirm Breast Implants & Boyfriend: Watch

[Via]