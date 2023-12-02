Glorilla Seems To Confirm Breast Implants & Boyfriend: Watch

During a recent video posted to social media (presumably a recent Instagram Live session), GloRilla seemed to confirm some spicy details about her personal life. Moreover, we say "seemed" because we'd still anticipate a post from her that basically says, "I was just playing." Specifically, the first of these points is that the Memphis MC apparently has a boyfriend, which she hinted at after talking to someone in her live chat. "Who said I don't got a man?" she expressed. Given that Big Glo wants to get her man's name tatted on her one day, maybe she's one step closer to this.

Furthermore, the second claim relates to body modifications, as she hinted at getting breast implants. "Y'all like my new t***ies?" GloRilla asked her followers, and that wasn't the only lewd style or body part comment she made as of late. Regardless, it seemed like she was having a good time chopping it up with fans, and apparently used this as a pre-game of sorts for the night out on the town she had with friends later. You can check out the full video of the 24-year-old's live session down below, and her comments on these matters begin about halfway through.

GloRilla Dishes Out Some Tea In New Video: Watch

In addition, her supposed new relationship is quite interesting, because we don't know if it contributes to one of her many records. Recently, GloRilla claimed that she never lost a man to a woman when it comes to who wins a suitor's heart. "Ain't never had a n***a took from me I'm like 15-0," she tweeted. Maybe this new man makes that 16-0 now, although losing him to another–or at all, if not of the "Tomorrow 2" hitmaker's own choice– might finally break this streak.

Meanwhile, we doubt that any gossip or speculation about this will faze her. After all, the CMG affiliate brushed off a beef with DJ Akademiks with ease, so we doubt this will press her too hard. All fans want now is more information on this mystery man, which could come in the near future. With that in mind, stay logged into HNHH for more news and the latest updates on GloRilla.

