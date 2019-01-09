confirm
- GossipGlorilla Seems To Confirm Breast Implants & Boyfriend: WatchThe Memphis MC apparently made this news official during a recent social media video, although some fans still have their doubts.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsKorean Rapper MLMA Seemingly Confirms Post Malone RelationshipPost Malone and MLMA might have just confirmed their romance on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureIggy Azalea Confirms She Has A SonIggy Azalea confirms the rumors that she has given birth to a baby boy.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsDemi Lovato & New BF Go Public In Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber's New VideoDemi Lovato and her new boyfriend, Max Ehrich, confirmed their relationship by sharing a kiss in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" video.By Lynn S.
- MusicBoosie Badazz Says Collab Album With NBA Youngboy Is “Almost Done”Boosie says they only need to record a few more songs.By Kevin Goddard
- RelationshipsMeek Mill Finally Claims His Pregnant Girlfriend Amidst Nicki Minaj FeudMeek Mill confirms he's expecting a baby with Milan Harris.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsRotimi Confirms Relationship With Girlfriend Vanessa MdeeSorry ladies, "Power" star Rotimi looks to be off the market.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Baby Confirms “New Album On The Way”Lil Baby confirms that he's got a new album "otw."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicIce Cube Says "Friday" Film Is Still In The Works: "It's Coming"TGIF.By Chantilly Post
- MusicVince Staples' Biggest Flex Yet: "I Ain’t Ran Outta Toilet Paper In 5 Years"Vince Staples achieves landmark status "all off rap money."By Devin Ch
- MusicChris Brown Unveils "Indigo" Album Art & Confirms Release DateChris Brown's new album is officially on the way.By Aron A.
- MusicOVO's DVSN Announces Third Studio AlbumDVSN season is approaching. By Chantilly Post
- MoviesKeanu Reeves & Alex Winter Confirm "Bill & Ted 3" With Video AnnouncementThe duo is ready to "Face The Music."By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentCory Booker Talks Girlfriend Rosario Dawson: She's An "Incredible Human Being"The love is real. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyRosario Dawson Finally Confirms Cory Booker Dating RumorsCould Rosario Dawson become the next First Lady?By Alex Zidel
- GossipAdrienne Bailon Says Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson Drama Is "Absolutely True"An insider broke it down for her.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentKhloe Kardashian & Her Best Friend Confirm Tristan Thompson CheatedThe truth is in the emojis.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Casually Calls For "Baby #2" With Travis ScottUnfortunately, Kylie Jenner isn't "Super Bowl" preggers this time around.By Devin Ch
- MusicSoulja Boy & Instagram Model Claim Each Other's Love: New Couple AlertThe new couple is virtually official.By Zaynab
- MusicKanye West Interviewed By David Letterman For Upcoming Netflix SpecialYeezy fans await confirmation from the higher-ups at Netflix.By Devin Ch
- MusicJames Blake Confirms Release Date & Features For "Assume Form"James Blake's new album will feature Travis Scott, Metro Boomin, Andre 3000, and more.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Officially Shuts Down Oscars Gig: "I Don't Have The Time"He claims he's over the whole ordeal anyway.By Zaynab