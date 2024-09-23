Victoria Monet Confirms Breakup Rumors With Forthright Message To Fans

Fans were really worried after a tweet prior to the release of her single with USHER began to go viral.

Victoria Monet and John Gaines are officially no longer a couple, after the R&B singer confirmed the rumors that had been swirling for a little bit. The Atlanta native delivered a very open message to her fans (and the media) on her social media just a few hours ago. However, as you come to find out, Victoria and John have not been together for some time. The JAGUAR II creator began by admitting how hard it's been to keep shoving these feelings of pain to the side. But with the speculation and "extremely false accusations" barreling down, Victoria Monet felt it was time to rip the band-aid off. "With good intentions, we honestly have been avoiding a formal statement about something as natural and as personal as love".

Later, she writes, "Ultimately, we decided to be open and address it in hopes to put a period on the question marks for the sake of our healing process. We spent the last 10 months trying to respectfully and privately navigate the fact that we are no longer in relationship. Though we still completely adore and respect each other, we are not a couple anymore", Monet says. "There was no infidelity, toxic behavior nor drama. We both just have some fundamental growing to do that would best be done apart so we can remain the best versions of ourselves for our daughter".

Victoria Monet Fills Everyone In On Her & John Gaines' Relationship Status

Toward the end, Victoria Monet thanks all of her fans and loved ones for their "love, care and concern". However, with this obviously being a big mental hurdle for both her and John they are kindly asking for "the peace and space to maintain a safe and happy environment to continue to co-parent to the best of our ability for Hazel!". For context, there was some serious worry from her fanbase after a vague tweet turned out to be lyrics from her now released USHER collab, "SOS". It read, "I'm way too sexy to be alone...". Overall, breakups are never easy, and we are wishing Victoria and John all of the best moving forward.