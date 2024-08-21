Victoria Monet's Ambiguous Tweet Has Fans Speculating About Her Relationship

Everyone is in a frantic panic.

Victoria Monet has her fanbase all wound up over a pretty vague tweet from late last night. The R&B superstar said, "I'm way too sexy to be alone...". This has led to her supporters theorizing that she could be splitting from John Gaines. Her and her fitness model/motivational speaker boyfriend have been together since 2020, according to theJasmineBrand. They even share a daughter together, Hazel Monét Gaines as of February 21, 2021, making her three years old. It doesn't seem like these two have had any issues, at least that have gone public anyway. But still, fans are pretty nervous for Victoria.

"I hope this is a lyric from SOS and not you telling us there’s no more Mr. Monet?". More on that "SOS" part in a second. More reactions just like this one were all over X. "Aren’t you and your man still together?". "You cannot play with our emotions like this! 😭", another adds.

Victoria Monet Has Been Teasing A New Single Too

Now that we've gone over that, what is this "SOS" thing that fans feel that the singer is hinting at with this ambiguous tweet? Well, Ms. Monet has been teasing the release of some new music to help celebrate one year of JAGUAR II. If you were wondering, it will officially turn one on August 25. That new material is a single called "SOS", which she says will be out next Tuesday, August 27. She made the announcement on her Instagram about a day ago with the caption, "🆘🆘🆘 8//27 Pre-save link in my bio".