Victoria Monet & Lucky Daye Make Magic On Her Debut “JAGUAR II” Album: Stream

As many of our favourite male MCs have made note of lately, the women of hip-hop and R&B have been holding it down in 2023. Things have definitely heated up for the men in the latter half of the year, but the fairer sex has consistently been dropping hits and conquering the charts in both genres. This weekend, it’s Victoria Monet’s debut JAGUAR II album that’s taking the spotlight, with features from Lucky Daye and Buju Banton previously arriving as singles.

The former opens the 11-track project with “Smoke,” while the latter appears on “Party Girls.” Besides those two titles, “On My Mama” has also been all over social media this summer, especially now that Monet has graced us with an accompanying visual. Elsewhere on JAGUAR II, the songbird connected with Earth, Wild & Fire as well as her 2-year-old daughter, Hazel, on “Hollywood” before closing the LP out with “Good Bye.”

Victoria Monet’s Debut Album Will Take You to “Hollywood”

During an interview with Teen Vogue, the mother of one spoke candidly about her creative process as an artist. “I definitely, internally, always am in competition with no one but myself,” Monet explained. “I guess it’s healthy to want to be better and progress, but I try to keep it out of my mind when I’m actually in the studio because your brain gets busy, so I try to stay in that moment. But now that the project’s done, I can sit back and be like, ‘Yes, I think it’s better than Jaguar.’”

Get a taste of Victoria Monet’s JAGUAR II album with “Hollywood” in the video above. If you’re feeling that, you can tap into the R&B icon’s full debut project on Spotify/Apple Music. To dive deeper into her full discography, tap into our favourites at the link below.

JAGUAR II Tracklist:

Smoke (feat. Lucky Daye) Smoke [Reprise] Party Girls (feat. Buju Banton) Alright Cadillac (A Pimp’s Anthem) How Does It Make You Feel On My Mama I’m The One Stop (Askin’ Me 4Shyt) Hollywood (feat. Earth, Wind & Fire, Hazel Monet) Good Bye

