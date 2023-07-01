Victoria Monet has shared the tracklist to her upcoming album, Jaguar II. Across the 11 songs, she’ll be teaming up with Kaytranada, Lucky Daye, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more. The long-awaited album is due for release on August 25.

“I present to you: The JAGUAR II TRACKLIST!!!!” she wrote on social media. “I’m so happy to finally share this with you!! Look at these FEATURES [crying emojis] screaming..what is life?! from the titles alone, which songs do you think will be your favorites? I’m so curious.”

In promotion of the new album, Monet will also be embarking on a tour across North America. Starting on September 6, she’ll be performing in NYC, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, and more cities. Tickets for the tour went on sale last week.

As for what fans can expect from the new music, Monet discussed the project with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1. “I was really having a hard time,” she admitted earlier this year. “I had postpartum depression, I was still breastfeeding, just adjusting to the life, but also in the midst of COVID. So we’re in a pandemic, everything’s a little bit risky, scary to even be in the studio with a child. And ‘On My Mama’ was the first record I did that I actually liked. But it came while I was in a place of disbelief in what I was actually saying. So it’s almost like I had to speak it into existence.” Check out the full tracklist for Monet’s highly anticipated debut album below.

1. “Smoke” Feat. Lucky Daye

2. “Smoke” (Reprise)

3. “Party Girls” Feat. Buju Banton

4. “Alright” (Prod. by Kaytranada)

5. “Cadillac (A Pimp’s Anthem)”

6. “How Does It Make You Feel”

7. “On My Mama”

8. “I’m The One”

9. “Stop (Askin’ Me 4Shyt)”

10. “Hollywood” Feat. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét

11. “Good Bye”

