Victoria Monét “Jaguar II” Album Review

After a series of delays, Jaguar II, Victoria Monet’s follow-up to 2020’s Jaguar EP is here. The 11-track project is labeled as her “debut album,” enjoying greater publicity and marketing than its predecessor. Released in 2020, Jaguar brought Monét’s shimmery party staples to the bedroom in the midst of a worldwide lockdown. On Jaguar II, however, the songwriter encourages listeners to venture out into the world. Compromised of sharper hooks and sexier lyrics, Monet offers a more shapely, rounded sound.

With each project, Monét continues to garner greater support from dedicated listeners and newcomers, expanding her tight-knit fandom. Jaguar II is simultaneously her most hedonistic and authoritative release to date. Acts like Earth, Wind & Fire, and Kaytranada help push the envelope of her sultry, dance sound — introducing a more confident Monét to the world. Themes of success, sexuality, love, and motherhood are littered all around Jaguar II. In addition to these, a variety of genres proudly call Jaguar II home.

Monét’s debut album is an ode to golden-age disco, as well as R&B. In a remarkable feat, the album transports listeners through a number of decades musically. The maturity in her vocals is also a highlight. Victoria Monet needn’t sing circles around her contemporaries. Her voice’s fullness emits a self-discovery and assurance that compliments every facet of her music.

Read More: Victoria Monét Chats With Zane Lowe About “Party Girls” & “Jaguar Pt. II”: 6 Takeaways

Jaguar II Singles

The Lucky Daye-assisted “Smoke” was the first track sent out into the airwaves. It offered just a glimpse of the golden shimmer that would remain constant all through the project. Monét and Daye comfortably croon about their affinity for the bliss of marijuana. Both singers produce the same laid-back charm that floated on 2018’s “Little More Time.” With five years gone since their initial collaboration, there’s a distinct maturity in both their tones, owing to their respective evolution as artists.

While Jaguar II borrows elements from a plethora of genres, every track circles back to R&B. On “Party Girls” ft. Jamaica’s Buju Banton, Monét drifts over a dancehall and reggaeton beat. The singer’s rapport with club-ready bangers is brilliantly showcased on this track. However, “Party Girls” glows brighter than most because of its timelessness. The song’s nostalgic sound is reminiscent of the rise of the dancehall scene of the 1970s. Furthermore, its modern, sleek production allows for a futuristic twist that keeps it fresh, despite its vintage components.

The third single off Jaguar II is “On My Mama,” the braggadocious Southern banger, is sure to light up any cookout. Monét interpolates Chalie Boy’s classic, “I Look Good,” laced with her signature brassy inclusions. The music video for “On My Mama” is a love letter to the South. It also has all the markings of a 2000s Video of the Year contender. Sean Bankhead’s choreography is a remarkable highlight, with Monét and her dancers in their most swagged out so far. Cameos from Monét’s mom, “Mama Monét,” her daughter Hazel, and Chalie Boy greatly elevate the visuals. Furthermore, the video pays homage to the likes of Ciara and Black culture as a whole.

Read More: Victoria Monét’s Top 5 Songs

Victoria Monét At Her Finest

Victoria Monét is the most determined she’s ever been on Jaguar II. She takes a handle on the narrative of her sexuality on the female empowerment track, “Cadillac (A Pimp’s Anthem).” Songs like “How Does It Make You Feel” breeze through waltz-y ballroom instrumentals and coruscating melodies. The Kaytranada-backed “Alright” is sure to keep the club’s speakers thumping all night, with fierce epicureanism at its core. Even the young Hazel is heard cooing on “Hollywood.” Also featuring Earth, Wind & Fire, the soft, illustrious track is centered around fame. The album’s closer, “Good Bye” is a twinkling, jazzy number. Here, Monét is backed by lush, comforting instrumentals, for a heavenly bow-out. The soulful exit is another perfect example of her growth as a musician. Monét blends antique 80s soul music, with the swing blues and jazz of the 30s and 40s.

Monét amps up the sensuality on Jaguar II, but not at the expense of the songwriting. After all, her first foray into the industry was behind the scenes as a songwriter. Even though she may sometimes use either cutesy or raunchy one-liners to drive home her point, her pen game is never lazy. Jaguar II is a testament to the singer affirming her musical self-discovery. At 11 tracks long, the album is tight, precise, and bold. Romantic ballads sit side by side with dark, canal lyricism, stamping Monét’s security within R&B, pop, and disco music.

Read More: Victoria Monet Announces “Jaguar II” Album & Tour Dates