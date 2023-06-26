Victoria Monét recently announced the release date for her highly anticipated debut album, Jaguar II. The Sacramento singer-songwriter’s official full-length debut will be released on August 25 via Lovett Music and RCA. The album will serve as a sequel to her previous release, which was the Jaguar EP back in 2020. Though Jaguar II marks her official introduction, Victoria Monét has been established for over a decade.

Monét started her career as a songwriter and has written for many artists, including Diddy, Coco Jones, Fifth Harmony, Chloe x Halle, Brandy, Blackpink, and close collaborator Ariana Grande. Victoria became a successful songwriter before starting a career as a recording artist, where she released many EPs and featured songs from notable artists. Additionally, she has previously been featured on songs by Ariana Grande, Ty Dolla $ign, Nas, T.I., Wale, and Lupe Fiasco.

This is a list of her best songs, many of which come from Jaguar. While Monét’s oldest EPs have plenty of gems, her greatest songs so far have been released recently as she has focused on building a career as a singer and performer. Many of Monét’s best songs also include singles from the upcoming Jaguar II album, which have set the bar incredibly high for an already anticipated project. Take a look at the list of Victoria Monét’s top five best songs below, ranked from least to greatest.

5. “Smoke” feat. Lucky Daye (2023)

One of the singles from the upcoming Jaguar II album, “Smoke,” has already become one of Victoria Monét’s best songs. The song’s downbeat groove is reminiscent of “Dive” and “Go There With You” from Jaguar but with even better production. The melody on the hook is catchy on its own, but the hook is an enjoyable moment and equally as memorable. New Orleans singer Lucky Daye features on the song, contributing his own verses and ad-libbing Victoria Monét’s verses. Their singing voices complement each other nicely, especially when they harmonize. The song is about smoking, both in the lyrics but emphasizes the song’s vibe as “that sh*t you smoke to.”

4. “Party Girls” feat. Buju Banton (2023)

Another single from the forthcoming Jaguar II, “Party Girls,” is an early contender for Song of the Summer. It starts as an R&B jam before completely transforming into a dancehall track. The melody from Victoria Monét is undeniably catchy, no matter the tempo. The feature from legendary dancehall musician Buju Banton and the sample from Dave Kelly’s iconic “Showtime Riddim” bring a lively energy to the danceable second half of the song. “Party Girls” stands out among Victoria Monét’s slow-jam heavy catalog, highlighting her ability to fuse her signature pop/R&B sound with other genres and influences.

3. “Coastin'” (2021)

Many of Victoria Monét’s best songs are feel-good vibes to enjoy on a sunny day. Influenced by her home state of California, “Coastin’” captures a ‘70s sound with its relaxed yet joyful instrumental. The song is perfect for summertime driving, relaxing on the beach, or even a party.

2. “F.*.C.K.” (2021)

“F.*.C.K.” puts Victoria Monét’s skills as a songwriter on full display, which is one of many reasons her songs are so captivating. Monét had previously made similar intimate slow-jams like “Moment,” but “F.*.C.K.” is some of her best writing. An acronym for “Friend U Can Keep,” the song is about friends with benefits and is one of her most skillfully written R&B tracks.

1. “Ass Like That” (2019)

“Ass Like That” is a brilliantly written song about working out. The Jaguar single’s instrumental is laidback and is written masterfully. The gym is personified to help Victoria start her fitness journey and show she is proud of her accomplishments. The message of “Ass Like That” speaks to achieving personal goals and loving yourself in your body. It is Victoria Monét’s best song, lyrically and vocally.

[via]