Jaguar Pt. II
- MusicVictoria Monet Shares Tracklist For "Jaguar II" Featuring Kaytranada, Lucky Daye, & MoreVictoria Monet has shared the tracklist for her highly anticipated debut album.By Cole Blake
- MusicVictoria Monét’s Best SongsAhead of her upcoming debut album, we've listed Victoria Monét's best tracks.By Wyatt Westlake
- Original ContentVictoria Monét Chats With Zane Lowe About "Party Girls" & "Jaguar Pt. II": 6 TakeawaysVictoria Monét returns with her new Buju Banton-assisted single and speaks about her upcoming album and tour.By Erika Marie