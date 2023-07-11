Victoria Monet has announced that she’ll be releasing her long-awaited debut studio album, Jaguar II, on Friday, August 25, 2023. In addition to the album’s release, the singer also revealed that she’ll be embarking on a tour to promote the project, later this year. Tickets will be going on sale Friday morning.

“Where the Jaguar goes: can’t wait to see you there!! Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY at 10 AM local time (wherever you are)!!!” Monet wrote on Instagram, Monday. She’ll be stopping in NYC, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, and more cities.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 07: Victoria Monet (L) and Ariana Grande perform onstage during Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour at Staples Center on May 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG)

As for the new music, Monet discussed her headspace while working on the project with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1. “I was really having a hard time,” she admitted earlier this year. “I had postpartum depression, I was still breastfeeding, just adjusting to the life, but also in the midst of COVID. So we’re in a pandemic, everything’s a little bit risky, scary to even be in the studio with a child. And ‘On My Mama’ was the first record I did that I actually liked. But it came while I was in a place of disbelief in what I was actually saying. So it’s almost like I had to speak it into existence.” Check out the dates for Monet’s tour below and be on the lookout for her debut album in August.

09-06 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

09-08 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall

09-11 Boston, MA – Royale

09-13 New York, NY – Webster Hall

09-15 Washington, D.C. – The Howard Theatre

09-16 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

09-18 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

09-19 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

09-21 New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater New Orleans

09- 22 Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

09-24 Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

09-26 Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

09-28 Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford

09-29 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10-01 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

10-03 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

10-06 Portland, OR – The Wonder Ballroom

10-07 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

10-09 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

10-11 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

10-22 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

11-15 London, England – Koko

