Victoria Monet Announces “Jaguar II” Album & Tour Dates
Victoria Monet has announced that she’ll be releasing her long-awaited debut studio album, Jaguar II, on Friday, August 25, 2023. In addition to the album’s release, the singer also revealed that she’ll be embarking on a tour to promote the project, later this year. Tickets will be going on sale Friday morning.
“Where the Jaguar goes: can’t wait to see you there!! Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY at 10 AM local time (wherever you are)!!!” Monet wrote on Instagram, Monday. She’ll be stopping in NYC, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, and more cities.
As for the new music, Monet discussed her headspace while working on the project with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1. “I was really having a hard time,” she admitted earlier this year. “I had postpartum depression, I was still breastfeeding, just adjusting to the life, but also in the midst of COVID. So we’re in a pandemic, everything’s a little bit risky, scary to even be in the studio with a child. And ‘On My Mama’ was the first record I did that I actually liked. But it came while I was in a place of disbelief in what I was actually saying. So it’s almost like I had to speak it into existence.” Check out the dates for Monet’s tour below and be on the lookout for her debut album in August.
The “Jaguar Tour” Dates
09-06 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
09-08 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall
09-11 Boston, MA – Royale
09-13 New York, NY – Webster Hall
09-15 Washington, D.C. – The Howard Theatre
09-16 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
09-18 Charlotte, NC – The Underground
09-19 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
09-21 New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater New Orleans
09- 22 Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
09-24 Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
09-26 Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
09-28 Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford
09-29 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
10-01 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
10-03 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
10-06 Portland, OR – The Wonder Ballroom
10-07 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
10-09 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
10-11 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
10-22 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
11-15 London, England – Koko
