Victoria Monet Says She Was Told It Was “Too Early” In Her Career To Perform At VMAs

Singer-songwriter Victoria Monét offered a moment of transparency this morning following last night's VMAs. While Monét did make an appearance at the star-studded award show, fans couldn't help but ask why she was spotted among the audience rather than gracing the stage with a performance. The R&B sensation took to social media to graciously thank her fans and shed more light on why she wasn't invited to perform at the award show. "I see your advocation for me to have performed tonight and I’m so grateful to you!!," Victoria began. "Sincerely! My team was told it is 'too early in my story' for that opportunity so we will keep working! I’m grateful for YOU, for my tour starting this Friday and for the ability to see some of my favorite people perform tonight and receive the love they so deserve!!!"

However, her fans felt differently and felt as though she's had a successful year and should have performed. "Thats bullshit she got the #1 song right now and she been makin music for years," one user wrote. "This exactly why I don’t look at these award shows. I need a better reason why she was not on stage last night," wrote another.

Victoria Monét Explained On Social Media

Monét is fresh off the release of her recent album JAGUAR II. The project has been met with industry-wide support, largely thanks to her single "On My Mama" going viral on TikTok, which helped Victoria make her debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Furthermore, the singer seems to have plenty of things that don't concern the VMAs to keep her occupied, especially in the coming months. She's set to embark on a nationwide tour in support of her latest album JAGUAR II. She'll be on the road for 22 dates, hitting major cities such as Los Angeles, Toronto, and Atlanta before closing out in Chicago in October.

Lastly, Victoria Monét has opened up in previous interviews about her creative mindset during the project. In an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, she admitted: “I was really having a hard time. I had postpartum depression, I was still breastfeeding, just adjusting to the life, but also in the midst of COVID. So we’re in a pandemic, everything’s a little bit risky, scary to even be in the studio with a child. And ‘On My Mama’ was the first record I did that I actually liked. But it came while I was in a place of disbelief in what I was actually saying. So it’s almost like I had to speak it into existence.”

