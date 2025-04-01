Kanye West Claims He "Ended" Frank Ocean's Career With 2021 Collab

BY Elias Andrews 232 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala - Outside Arrivals
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Kim Kardashian (L) and Kanye West attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)
Kanye West went after anyone and everyone during his recent Ak interview, but even then, the Frank Ocean dig was surprising.

Kanye West has jumped so far over the shark in terms of his reputation that the shark is no longer in sight. The rapper has done absolutely everything in his power to garner controversy, outside of simply committing a crime. Kanye West decided to stand for an interview with DJ Akademiks in which he was adorned in all black garb resembling a KKK outfit. He then proceeded to take shots at all of his favorite targets, including Playboi Carti and Kendrick Lamar. The one that took some fans aback, though, was Frank Ocean.

Kanye West claimed the iconoclast R&B singer was washed. Furthermore, because West has to be involved with everything, he claimed credit for washing Ocean. He attributes the singer's fall from the public eye to their 2021 collaboration, "Moon." "When I made 'Moon,' it basically ended Frank Ocean's [career]," he told Akademiks. "He ain't have a song since then!." The reason? Kanye West simply feels that he makes better versions of Ocean songs. "I heard it, I was like, 'Oh this n**ga never gonna be able to make another album again,'" West said. "Any genre of music that anyone has, I make a better version of it."

Read More: Kanye West & DJ Akademiks' Controversial Interview Earned Massive Viewership As They Tease Part 2

Kanye West Frank Ocean Beef

Kanye West not only feels that he's more talented thank Ocean, but "stronger" as well. "I'm ten times stronger at music than anyone living," he asserted. "No one make music that's nowhere as near as good as music." West may be correct in terms of Frank Ocean's release schedule. The singer has not put out an official single since 2020. That said, he did release a snippet the day that Playboi Carti released his anticipated album, MUSIC. Carti has previously challenged Ocean to drop when he did, and seemingly, the "Chanel" hitmaker came through on his end.

Kanye West did not address the rumors of new Frank Ocean music in 2025, however. Michael Uzowuru, a singer/producer, confirmed that studio sessions between him and Ocean were being held in Miami in July 2024. Ocean is set to write and direct a film for A24, so we can only hope that the third studio album we all desperately want gets completed before then.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Is Tired Of Kanye West's "Boring" Antics After DJ Akademiks' Shocking Interview

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
2014 Pemberton Music And Arts Festival Music Frank Ocean Rises To Playboi Carti's Challenge By Dropping New Snippet 19.1K
2014 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival - Day 3 Music Frank Ocean Seemingly Teases New Music With Cryptic Studio Photo 2.7K
Music Playboi Carti Shows Serious Love To Frank Ocean 5.3K
The Summer Smash 2023 Music Playboi Carti Reveals Kanye West Is Producing New Album "I AM MUSIC" 1.9K