Kanye West Claims He "Ended" Frank Ocean's Career With 2021 Collab

Kanye West has jumped so far over the shark in terms of his reputation that the shark is no longer in sight. The rapper has done absolutely everything in his power to garner controversy, outside of simply committing a crime. Kanye West decided to stand for an interview with DJ Akademiks in which he was adorned in all black garb resembling a KKK outfit. He then proceeded to take shots at all of his favorite targets, including Playboi Carti and Kendrick Lamar. The one that took some fans aback, though, was Frank Ocean.

Kanye West claimed the iconoclast R&B singer was washed. Furthermore, because West has to be involved with everything, he claimed credit for washing Ocean. He attributes the singer's fall from the public eye to their 2021 collaboration, "Moon." "When I made 'Moon,' it basically ended Frank Ocean's [career]," he told Akademiks. "He ain't have a song since then!." The reason? Kanye West simply feels that he makes better versions of Ocean songs. "I heard it, I was like, 'Oh this n**ga never gonna be able to make another album again,'" West said. "Any genre of music that anyone has, I make a better version of it."

Kanye West Frank Ocean Beef

Kanye West not only feels that he's more talented thank Ocean, but "stronger" as well. "I'm ten times stronger at music than anyone living," he asserted. "No one make music that's nowhere as near as good as music." West may be correct in terms of Frank Ocean's release schedule. The singer has not put out an official single since 2020. That said, he did release a snippet the day that Playboi Carti released his anticipated album, MUSIC. Carti has previously challenged Ocean to drop when he did, and seemingly, the "Chanel" hitmaker came through on his end.