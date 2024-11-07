Frank Ocean To Write New Movie & Direct It For A24

Hope the debut film comes with a soundtrack or new Frank album.

Frank Ocean is taking his talents to film while fans patiently wait for new music. According to a Discussing Films exclusive, the 37-year-old award-winning singer will write and direct his debut feature film with popular studio A24. The rumored film is untitled, and information about it is vague, but it is reported that Waves actress Taylor Russell is in talks to star in it. A24 is known for its trendsetting films, like Talk to Me (2023), Uncut Gems (2019), and Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022).

Fans can review Frank Ocean's film experience with his 2016 effort Endless, which he wrote and directed himself. The visual album was Ocean's second album and final with Def Jam Recordings. The directing debut will expand on Ocean and A24’s relationship after he wrote a screenplay book for the 2016 film Moonlight, which won “Best Picture” at the Oscars. Frank also wrote two songs for the studio’s Waves in “Godspeed” and “Seigfried.”

Will Frank’s Film Come With A Soundtrack?

Ocean is the latest OFWGKTA alum to join the film industry and the second to partner with A24, following last month’s announcement that Tyler, The Creator, will make his film debut with the studio in 2025. Tyler is set to star alongside Timothee Chalamet (Dune) in the upcoming film Marty Supreme. Many believe Tyler spoke the role into existence, referencing Timothee on the 2018 track “OKRA.” There is no word if Tyler will appear in Ocean's potential feature film, but both are aligned with A24. Lionel Boyce, known as Odd Future’s L-Boy, stars in the award-winning television series The Bear. New Frank Ocean music has been hinted at throughout 2024 by the artist's collaborators.