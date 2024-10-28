Frank Ocean's Mom Seemingly Hints At New Music While Celebrating His Birthday

Fans are eager for new music from the elusive singer.

Frank Ocean's mother, Katonya Breaux, seemingly hinted at the iconic singer being hard at work on new music in her tribute post for her son on Instagram on Monday. Celebrating his 37th birthday, she shared a pair of pictures of the two of them together with the caption: "It’s your birthday! And you are working hard as usual but I’m gonna drag you out for cake one way or another!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY GORGEOUS SONshine."

Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, joined in the comments section to add: "Happy Birthday to your beautiful genius son Frank," along with heart emojis. While many did celebrate with supportive messages as well, others demanded more information about what project Ocean is working on. One user came to Breaux's defense, writing: "Treat FRANK OCEANS MOTHER WITH SOME RESPECT AND SHUT UP AND LET HER ENJOY HER SON." Another wrote: "Guys don’t come in to his mom page to say things like that, omg!! We can’t no put pressure on the art."

Frank Ocean Brings His Mother To The White House

Frank Ocean and Katonya Breaux arrive for a State Dinner in honor of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini at the White House October 18, 2016, in Washington, D.C. / AFP / ZACH GIBSON (Photo credit should read ZACH GIBSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The apparent hint about new music comes after rumors ran rampant on social media that Ocean would be making an appearance on Tyler, The Creator's new album, Chromakopia. Unfortunately for fans of the frequent collaborators, the two did not team up this time around, although the project does feature collaborations with Teezo Touchdown, Childish Gambino, and more.

