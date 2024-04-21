Tyler The Creator Speaks On Frank Ocean's Elusive Nature During Coachella Set

Someone tell Frank Ocean to call Tyler The Creator, because it seems like he's been lost for a long time. Ironically enough, among his last notable "public" appearances arrived on T's 2021 album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST for the outro of the track "LEMONHEAD" with 42 Dugg, on which he provided some spoken word. Needless to say, the Blonde crooner has had fans demanding a new album (or anything, at this point), for years now. It's a notorious choice that his former Odd Future partner commented on during his Week Two set at Coachella on Saturday (April 20) following an incredible Week One showing.

"Y'all know this song?" Tyler, The Creator asked the crowd as the instrumental for his 2011 Goblin collab with Frank Ocean, "She," played in the background. "Oh, sing the song, 'cause this n***a not coming out. We don't... We don't know where that n***a is, so... It's on y'all. You know it?" Considering the special guests that T brought out last weekend (Childish Gambino, A$AP Rocky, Kali Uchis, and Charlie Wilson), plus Frank's own controversial Coachella performance last year, many fans had hoped that this could be a big moment.

Tyler The Creator Doesn't Know Where Frank Ocean Is, And Neither Does Anyone, Apparently

But at the end of the day, no one should be complaining about any of this. Frank Ocean didn't suddenly disappear as a chronically online artist in the first place, and even though his absence definitely hits hard and receives legitimate qualms from his die-hards, who can really blame him for avoiding the spotlight as one of the best (and therefore most under-pressure and sought-after) artists today? As for Tyler, The Creator, who had mentioned using up all his phone calls for Week One, he did bring out another OF alum much to the crowd's delight: Earl Sweatshirt. They performed their 2009 Bastard collab "A**Milk," the first live performance of this track since 2014, and the 2013 Wolf standout "Rusty." It was a very wholesome moment between two longtime friends.

"EarlWolf" Pops Out For Coachella Week Two: Watch

"My motherf***ing brother," the "CORSO" MC said of Earl. "Y'all n***as don't know. I love this guy so f***ing much." Considering how close and proud much of Odd Future seems to be to this day, we're sure they have similar words for Frank, as well. For (hopefully) more news on Frank Ocean and the latest updates on Tyler, The Creator, come back to HNHH.

