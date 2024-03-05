Frank Ocean Flaunts His Muscular Physique In New Selfie And Fans Can't Contain Themselves

Whenever Frank Ocean does anything online, fans go wild for it, even if it's as simple as a hairstyle change. Moreover, he just uploaded a new series of snaps on Instagram, one of which shows him rocking a wrestling outfit and a whole lot of firepower. Fans were very quick to comment on the Endless creative's jacked physique, and how it seems like he's been spending all his time at the gym when he should be working on the release of new material. But then again, it's been seven-and-a-half years since his last full-length Blonde in 2016, so he had plenty of time to hit the weights at his own pace.

Jokes aside, the sheer quality of this scant but classic discography has kept fans fed for a long, long time. As such, many of them are happily patient to wait for new music whenever Frank Ocean is ready, whereas others make the pain of patience for him their whole musical personality. Either way, each group definitely contributed to him becoming the most streamed independent artist of all time in late 2023. Sure, the Long Beach native wasn't always independent, but much of his most popular material came after going his own way. Check out some more of what he posted on his IG Story on Monday (March 4) down below.

Read More: Playboi Carti Wants Frank Ocean To Drop Snippet, Shouts Out Young Dabo On IG

Frank Ocean's Jacked Build In New Selfie: See Photo

What's more is that another elusive legend in music recently spoke on how the "Higgs" crooner inspired him to pop out of the shadows more, which is quite ironic. "A year after Idlewild at home, I was blessed to start getting asked to be on remixes,” André 3000 expressed told Questlove last year. “And that was a blessing for me because it gave me a chance to rap. When I say a blessing, this is a town creating a new sound. DJ Unk actually came through another DJ friend of mine that know Unk, and Unk said, ‘Ask Andre if he’ll get on [the 'Walk It Out'] beat.’ It was no big production; I don’t know if I got paid for the [remix]. I think the trade-off was, ‘Hey Unk, can you do a couple beats that we scratched in the background of my cartoon for Class of 3000?’"

"The beat was so jammin’ that you just wanted to get on it," he continued. "So I say the blessing because any rapper just wanna be on a good beat and in the city. Or even later, like, new artists. Even if a Frank Ocean says, ‘Hey, get on my song’... Frank Ocean's a new artist, I don’t know him. When I say a blessing, that introduced me to a whole other generation, too. I say blessing because we just came off Speakerboxxx/The Love Below and Idlewild. Which was a musical, more focused, melodic kind of thing, so I didn’t rap a lot in those offerings. So I say a blessing because it gave me an opportunity to do what I enjoy doing." Let's hope Frank finds the same opportunity soon. For more news and the latest updates on Frank Ocean, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: André 3000 Recalls Playing Frank Ocean & Tyler, The Creator His New Album

[via]