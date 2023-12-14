Andre 3000 Thanks Frank Ocean For "Blessing" Post-Outkast Career, Among Others

Andre 3000 isn't done breaking down the context, content, and general release of his new album, New Blue Sun. Moreover, he recently sat down on Questlove Supreme on Wednesday (December 13) with the legendary music figure and his co-hosts to speak on the project, his life, his career, and their experiences. One of many interesting tidbits happened when the Outkast legend spoke on what it was like to work with other artists after the duo released their last album (as of writing this article), Idlewild. While he doesn't feel this way about hip-hop as much these days, it's heartening to hear his gratitude and appreciation for people giving him the space to rap even as he wrapped up his run with Big Boi.

"A year after Idlewild at home, I was blessed to start getting asked to be on remixes,” Andre 3000 remarked. “And that was a blessing for me because it gave me a chance to rap. When I say a blessing, this is a town creating a new sound. DJ Unk actually came through another DJ friend of mine that know Unk, and Unk said, ‘Ask Andre if he’ll get on [the 'Walk It Out'] beat.’ It was no big production; I don’t know if I got paid for the [remix].

Andre 3000 On Questlove Supreme: Listen

"I think the trade-off was, ‘Hey Unk, can you do a couple beats that we scratched in the background of my cartoon for Class of 3000?’" Andre 3000 continued. "The beat was so jammin’ that you just wanted to get on it. So I say the blessing because any rapper just wanna be on a good beat and in the city. Or even later, like, new artists. Even if a Frank Ocean says, ‘Hey, get on my song’... Frank Ocean's a new artist, I don’t know him. When I say a blessing, that introduced me to a whole other generation, too.

"I say blessing because we just came off Speakerboxxx/The Love Below and Idlewild," he concluded. "Which was a musical, more focused, melodic kind of thing, so I didn’t rap a lot in those offerings. So I say a blessing because it gave me an opportunity to do what I enjoy doing." For more news and the latest updates on Andre 3000, check back in with HNHH.

