guest appearances
- MusicAndre 3000 Thanks Frank Ocean For "Blessing" Post-Outkast Career, Among OthersThe Atlanta legend reflected on how artists' desires to work with him gave him an opportunity to keep doing what he loves.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake & Future Perform "Way 2 Sexy" At J. Cole ConcertDrake performed "Laugh Now Cry Later" and "Way 2 Sexy" with Future at J. Cole's "The Off-Season" tour date in Miami. By Aron A.
- MusicConway's Shady Debut Features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross & MoreConway The Machine's upcoming Shady Records debut "God Don't Make Mistakes" features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicPost Malone "Hollywood's Bleeding" Features Travis Scott, Lil Baby, SZA & MorePost Malone has some big names for his third album.By Aron A.
- MusicScHoolboy Q Shares "CrasH Talk" Cover Art & Tracklist"CrasH Talk" drops April 26th.By Aron A.
- MusicThe Diplomats Tap Tory Lanez, 2 Chainz & More For "Diplomatic Ties" Album"Diplomatic Ties" drops on Nov. 22.By Aron A.
- MusicJ.I.D's "DiCaprio 2" Features Method Man, Joey Bada$$, & Ella Mai"DiCaprio 2" has the makings of a masterpiece. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content21 Savage's Top 10 Best Features Since "Issa"With his sophomore album in the works, we take a look at 21 Savage's best features over the past 15 months.By Narsimha Chintaluri
- MusicBelly Shares "Immigrant" Tracklist Ft. The Weeknd, Meek Mill, French Montana & MoreBelly's new album "Immigrant" drops this Friday.By Aron A.
- MusicQuavo Teases Features On Solo Album Including Drake, Kid Cudi, Cardi B & MoreQuavo teases collaborations on his upcoming solo album.By Aron A.
- Original ContentLil Baby's Top 5 FeaturesLil Baby's features are nothing to scoff at. By Narsimha Chintaluri
- MusicHere Are All The Production Credits For Drake’s “Scorpion” Album DJ Premier, No I.D., Allen Ritter, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Murda Beatz are just some of the names.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicYoung Thug’s “Slime Language” To Feature Duke, Gunna, Wheezy, & MoreYoung Thug has revealed the features on his forthcoming "Slime Language" mixtape.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicWiz Khalifa Reveals Guest Features On “Rolling Papers 2” AlbumWiz is calling on PartyNextDoor, Swae Lee, Gucci Mane & more for his sequel to "Rolling Papers."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTy Dolla $ign & Jeremih Reveal Guest Features On "MihTy" ProjectIt sounds like "MihTy" will be pushed back to July now too.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJay Rock Taps Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, SZA & More For “Redemption” AlbumPeep the official tracklist to Jay Rock's "Redemption" album.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRiFF RAFF Has 85 Songs And Wants To Collaborate On All Of ThemIt could be you. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRich The Kid Hints At Kanye West, Migos, & Frank Ocean Features On Debut AlbumRich The Kid hints that Kanye West, Frank Ocean & Migos are also featured on his upcoming debut album. By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentA$AP Rocky's Top 10 FeaturesWith "Cozy Tapes Vol. 2" on the way, here are our top 10 A$AP Rocky features.
By Laroche Cineus