Latto Is Adamant About Grabbing A Feature From Andre 3000: "I Want To Bring [Him] Out Of Retirement"

Latto is near the peak of her powers. She has been a part of the biggest collaboration in Spotify history with Jung Kook on "Seven." The track hit one billion streams in just about three and a half months and has become a global smash hit. While she does not have a record out this year, Latto is garnering tons of well-deserved attention. For example, she just sat down with XXL a few days ago to discuss a whole bunch of topics.

One of which was where she believes her stance is, within the Atlanta hip-hop scene amongst the other female talents. "Am I the First Lady of Atlanta? I do feel like I’m the frontrunner for female rap in Atlanta. I will say that... Yeah, I think I am." Even with that claim, she is self-aware and more needs to be done to firmly place her legacy. "I think there’s a lot more work to be done for it to be cemented. There’s definitely a lot more work."

Latto Wants To Get Andre 3000 At All Costs

Another interesting discussion that Latto had with XXL was about her dream collaborations. One of the hottest names right now is not an up-and-comer, rather it is the legend, Andre 3000. His new album, New Blue Sun, shocked the world and is one the best pieces of work this year. So, it was no surprise that Latto wanted to work with him. She is looking to do whatever it takes, too. "You want to know who I’ve been saying lately? I want to bring Andre 3000 out of retirement. I got a song for Andre right now that will go so f***in' crazy." She goes on, "I'm really just trying to pull all strings, so hopefully, this can reach Andre somehow. I want Andre on my album."

