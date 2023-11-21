Sexyy Red Responds After Facing Heat For Pushing A Ballet Teacher To Play Her Music To 5-Year-Olds

Sexyy Red's music is certainly not everyone's vibe. You can appreciate the fact that she is honest about what she creates. However, on the flip side, once you become a popular figure you have to realize that your actions are under a microscope and have a ripple effect on impressionable people. That is certainly what is going on here. There is an extremely viral video going around TikTok that first hit the platform on November 20. A ballet instructor posted a nine-minute video explaining her frustrations about her kids vehemently arguing with her during their sessions.

The 22-year-old was brought to tears after all of the disrespect she has taken lately at her job. Even when she thinks that the parents will understand, they even retaliate and get defensive. The students are five years old and the teacher detailed how they asked her to play "SkeeYee" and "Pound Town" by Sexyy Red. She also highlighted that they never follow instructions, are throwing things at each other, and even twerking.

How Does This Make Sexyy Red Look?

Sexyy initially responded to the teacher telling her to continue to play her music and "stfu" (shut the f*** up). According to AllHipHop, fans were very thrown off by the rapper's comments about the video. Because of all of this, Red tweeted, "Ima make some kidz bop songs for yall fr." Even though she had a change of heart, it still could put her in a bad spot. Especially with a child on the way, it does not look too good to push her messages in her music to the younger generation.

What are your initial thoughts on this latest video of this ballet instructor ranting about her kids misbehaving and asking to listen to Sexyy Red? How does this make the rapper look? How much of it falls on her and how much of this falls on the parents? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Sexyy Red, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

