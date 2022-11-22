angry fans
- MusicLil Yachty Fires Back At "Cheater" & "Colorist" AccusationsLil Yachty says he doesn't post his daughter on social media because he doesn't "owe you people that.By Cole Blake
- MusicSexyy Red Responds After Facing Heat For Pushing A Ballet Teacher To Play Her Music To 5-Year-OldsWould you listen to a Kidz Bop song from Sexyy Red?By Zachary Horvath
- GossipChrisean Rock Fans Pulled Up On LeTroy After Tamar Braxton Concert Drama, He ClaimsLeTroy is worried for his own safety.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJ. Cole's Manager Responds To Fans Pleading For Shows In Bigger MarketsJ. Cole's manager tries to quell some of the fans complaints. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSexyy Red Previews New Snippet, Fans Upset At Her For Posing With Young FansFans are upset with Sexyy Red for posing with a group of school children.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJulia Fox Disappoints Fans With Dating Ye To "Help" Kim K CommentsAfter being called out for dating Ye earlier this year, the model offered an explanation of what her true motives were in the relationship.By Hayley Hynes