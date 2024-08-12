Jazmine Cheaves Yelling At Her Five-Month-Old Son Elicits Strong Reactions From Concerned Outsiders

Fans are questioning Jayda Cheaves sister's parenting skills.

Jazmine Cheaves, owner of a big-time salon in Atlanta, Georgia, as well the older sister to Jayda Cheaves, is not in the good graces of the internet. A clip of Jazmine Cheaves yelling at her five-month-old son, Blaze, is making the rounds right now. Moms tend to get frustrated with their kids, even at this stage of their lives. While it's not really the right thing to do, it seems to be even more about what she said that is setting people off. In the video, you can hear her shout at him, "Blaze I told you you’re not a girl, stop screaming". Then, just a second or two later, she talks to her followers, presumably through a TikTok or Instagram Live to explain why she did that.

"Yes, this is what he does all day, he just yells... I don’t like when he do that screaming s***, he’s not a girl". Unsurprisingly, this has led to a lot of upset X users, which is where this clip is posted. One person replies bluntly, "She got the brain of a BBL". Another shares that same sentiment, "These the kinda b****es that stan megan the stallion".

Fans Are In An Outrage Over Jazmine Cheaves Mothering Techniques

Others were pointing out the basic things babies do when watching television shows, especially ones that excite them. "Uhhhh B****.. he’s excited. Tf." Additionally, people are pointing out the current issues we face with men not being able to express themselves and how it starts when their babies. "He doesn’t have to be a girl to cry. First off he’s 5 months, thats a whole baby that can’t communicate yet. Second off that’s whats wrong with society today. Men grow up not being able to express their emotions then we complain about how they act when they are adults🤦🏽‍♀️".

More Disgusted Reactions