Travis Scott Fans Convinced That Billboard Orchestrated A Heist To Let Sabrina Carpenter Go Number One

Fans are massively upset for La Flame.

Whenever Travis Scott falls just short of winning something, it feels like his fans can be more upset than him. That seems to be the case, at least for now. If you head over to X (formerly Twitter), you are going to see a lot of angry reactions over Sabrina Carpenter narrowly defeating La Flame in the intense sales battle. Overall, that isn't really news. However, what is interesting is the fact that fans of Travis Scott are accusing Billboard of tampering with the final results. According to an account by the name of In The Mix, they came across some apparent video evidence of this "robbery".

In the allegedly accurate footage, a user is navigating the Music Connect platform and heads over to a "Daily Billboard 200" data base. After clicking on it, it shows the week in which the sales would be tallied, August 22-29. As you'll be able to see, the results before the final recount show that Scott was actually ahead of Sabrina, 365,817 to 354,436. Of course, the official results were 362,000 to 361,000 in favor of the pop hitmaker. Furthermore, it shows that DAYS BEFORE RODEO was whaling on Short n' Sweet in terms of physical sales, 333,582 to 177,382.

Travis Scott Fans Claim To Have Proof Of Billboard's Shenanigans

Conversely, the actual numbers were 331,000 for Scott and 184,000 for Carpenter. For context, the clip was posted on X about 12 hours ago, quite a bit after the last count was announced. Overall, the fans could have valid evidence, but it's definitely hard to be 100% sure. Billboard, among others, go back forth on whether or not include bundles, deluxe versions, and etc. into the total. In this case, if this video is true then there may be a chance that they removed some sales. Or there could have been an honest mistake and they did in fact include all of the different packages each artist offered.