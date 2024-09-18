Travis Scott's "DAYS BEFORE RODEO" Projected To Go Number One Again Thanks To New Wave Of Sales

"DAYS BEFORE RODEO" finally achieves what it narrowly missed out on a couple of weeks ago.

The reissuing of Travis Scott's DAYS BEFORE RODEO has been a rollercoaster of emotions. It went from pure jubilance to gut-wrenching heartbreak and anger. Those feelings were certainly prevalent during the uber-competitive race to the top of the Billboard Hot 200 chart. Initially, Travis was behind by 100,000 units to Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet. Then a massive surge in sales eventually projected him to narrowly beat the pop singer. However, due to some recounting, one of Nicki Minaj's new favorite artists would go onto to hold off the 10-year-old mixtape by just 1,000 copies.

Things would only continue to get worse for La Flame and his fans, though. DBR would then suffer the biggest sales percentage drop-off over the last decade for an album that remained on the Billboard chart. It went from number two to 30, and now, it's currently at 106, according to HipHopDX. But HITS Daily Double has some incredibly shocking news. With shipments of vinyls making their way to consumers as we speak, DAYS BEFORE RODEO is now looking at a number one projection once again.

Travis Scott's DAYS BEFORE RODEO Goes From Historic Low To Incredible High

As it stands, Travis Scott's beloved project is on pace to move 130,000, with 125,000 of them being pure sales. This is currently enough to outpace Sabrina, who has been holding the number one spot for three consecutive weeks. Her album is looking to sell around 101,000. Fans make take this news with a grain of a salt, but we would be utterly shocked if Scott didn't finally get to the top of the heap.