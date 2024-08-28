Travis Scott Shocks Fans With Insane "Days Before Rodeo" First Week Sales Figures

It has been 10 years since the mixtape's original release.

Travis Scott went on an impressive run during the earliest stages of his career. Overall, one of his most beloved projects is Days Before Rodeo, which came out back in 2014. This is a project that spawned the Scott sound that so many fell in love with. While the project is nowhere near as polished as Rodeo or even Astroworld, there is no doubt that the pieces of greatness were present. Unfortunately, the project had been missing from streaming services for years. Last Friday, that all changed much to the delight of fans.

As a result of this re-release, Scott decided to launch a whole bunch of bundles on his website. Every piece of merch comes with a digital album sale. Meanwhile, Scott's fans have been flocking to Spotify and Apple Music to run up the streams. As a result of all of these efforts, Scott's 10-year-old mixtape is set to sell 217K units in its first week. It is a monumental number especially when you think about how numerous hip-hop projects have struggled to sell over 60K units this year.

Travis Scott Continues To Dominate The Charts

Many fans were shocked by Travis Scott's numbers, especially since he beat out Post Malone who just dropped off an immensely popular country album. Furthermore, he is contending for the number-one spot on the charts with Sabrina Carpenter. While he is unlikely to win that battle, you never know. If he launches more merch and maybe some $1 vinyls, he could end up with a huge upset victory. No matter what, these numbers are impressive and show that Travis has the youth on lock still.